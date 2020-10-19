Trend Expected to Guide Power Tool Accessories market During 2016-2026

This Future Market Insights (FMI) report examines the ‘Power Tool Accessories’ market for the forecast period 2016- 2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights, pertaining to various segments of the Power Tool Accessories market.

A power tool utilizes a power source and mechanism, other than manual labor that is used for hand tools. Electric motors are the most common types of power tools, power tools are used for construction, gardening, household tasks, drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and many other purposes. Power tools are categorized on the basis of power source: electric power operated tools (e.g. circular saws, drill machines); pneumatic power tools (e.g. jack hammers, chippers, and compressed air guns); liquid fuel (gas) powered tools (e.g. saws); hydraulic power tools (jacks), and powder-actuated tools (nail guns).

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three sections namely, by end use, by mode of operation and by country. The report analyses Power Tool Accessories market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 units).

The report begins with an overview of global power tools market, followed by Power Tool Accessories market, appraising power tools sales in terms of value and volume, followed by FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the market. Key trends are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal clear decision making insights.

The subsequent sections analyse the Power Tool Accessories market on the basis of end-use, mode of operation and country, and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2026. The market is segmented as follows:

By End Use

Industrial Power Tools

Household Power Tools

By Mode of Operation

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

By Country

Belgium

Netherlands

Luxembourg

To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as country-wise split and market split by end-use and mode of operations and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the Power Tool Accessories market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the Power Tool Accessories market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of Power Tool Accessories market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the Power Tool Accessories market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the Power Tool Accessories market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the Power Tool Accessories market.

In the final section of the report, Power Tool Accessories market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global and regional companies that manufacture and supply power tools in Benelux. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players operating in the Power Tool Accessories market.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Global Players

Stanley Black and Decker

Atlas Copco

Snap-On Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Makita Corporation

Actuant Corporation

Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd.

SKF AB.

Regional Players