Cell-Based Meat Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecast 2019-2026 | Key Players Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats

Growing population across countries worldwide has significantly overburdened the production capacity of food resources, which in turn is leading to catastrophic outcomes for the climate. However, to tackle this threat, novel technologies is anticipated to play a significant role in the years to come. Growing meat under controlled environment like laboratories, causes minimal environmental impact, as it utilizes lesser amount of resources. For instance, culturing of cell-based meat reduces nutrient pollution, & land use by 94% & 95% respectively. Similarly, it also lowers climate change emissions by a staggering 74%-87%.
Major Players:
The prominent players in the global cell-based meat market are Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, Wild Earth, Future Meat Technologies, Cubiq Foods, New Age Meats, Meatable, among others.
Get Sample Copy with TOC @
https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/173
Growth Factor:
The growth of the cell-based meat industry has also been complimented by favorable regulatory policies put forth by several government bodies. For instance, in 2018, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), came to an agreement to support cell-based meat ecosystem in the country by simplifying the approval procedure for new cell-based meat products. Similarly, companies are also actively seeking regulatory approvals for products in countries other than United States.
Cell-Based Meat Market Segmentation:
by Source:
Poultry,
Beef,
Seafood,
and Pork.
Product:
Ground Meat Products
Cut Meat Products
Get Interesting Discount @
https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/173
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottom Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
Have any query? Inquire before Buying @
https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/173
About Market Industry Reports
Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.
Contact Us
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )
Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com
Follow Us- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook