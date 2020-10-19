Bioinformatics Market Outlook 2020- Insights, Growth Analysis, Future Trends, Forecasts To 2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN , BGI

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Bioinformatics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global bioinformatics market is estimated to be over US$ 6.5 Billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing number of research studies in the field of genomics and proteomics, growing number of research funding and technological advancement among others. Moreover, growing demand for personalized medicines across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global bioinformatics market between 2018 and 2030.

Major Players in the Bioinformatics Market

The prominent players in the global Bioinformatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN , BGI, Wuxi NextCODE , Eurofins Scientific , Waters Corporation , Sophia Genetics, Partek and DNASTAR

Growing Demand of Sequencing

The advent of several sequencing technologies have led to an exponential increment in the growing demand for bioinformatics globally. The large amount of genomic data which is generated, requires efficient, accurate and quick analysis. The application of bioinformatics in managing the same, to simplify the entire procedure, with minimum complications and time investment has been pivotal in contributing the increasing adoption of bioinformatics.

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Improved IT infrastructure, continuously growing economy, and adoption of latest technologies are anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the bioinformatics market in this region. Furthermore, increasing investment in the fields of proteomics and genomics coupled with supportive government regulations and norms is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

Table of Content:

6. GLOBAL MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES

1. Knowledge Management Tools

1. Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

2. Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

2. Bioinformatics Platforms

1. Structural & functional Analysis Platforms

2. Data Analysis Platforms

3. Other Platforms

3. Bioinformatics Services

1. Database Management Services

2. Data Analysis services

3. Other Bioinformatics services

7. GLOBAL MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLCIATION

4. Chemoinformatics & Drug Design

5. Genomics

6. Proteomics

7. Metabolomics

8. Transcriptomics

9. Other Applications

