Antihelminthics Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Future Growth Trend By Top Key Players and Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Antihelminthics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Antihelminthics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Antihelminthics market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Antihelminthics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Abbott, Novartis, ZEISS International, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Mentis Pharma, Pfizer, Sanofi, ALLERGAN, AstraZeneca Market Segment by Product Type: , Benzimidazoles, Abamectin, Salicylanilides, Praziquantel, Other Market Segment by Application: , Schistosomiasis, Fasciolasis, Filariasis, Angiostrongylosis, Ascariasis, Giardiasis, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Antihelminthics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antihelminthics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Antihelminthics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antihelminthics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antihelminthics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antihelminthics market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Antihelminthics Market Overview

1.1 Antihelminthics Product Overview

1.2 Antihelminthics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Benzimidazoles

1.2.2 Abamectin

1.2.3 Salicylanilides

1.2.4 Praziquantel

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Antihelminthics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Antihelminthics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Antihelminthics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Antihelminthics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Antihelminthics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Antihelminthics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Antihelminthics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Antihelminthics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Antihelminthics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Antihelminthics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Antihelminthics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Antihelminthics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Antihelminthics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Antihelminthics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Antihelminthics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Antihelminthics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Antihelminthics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antihelminthics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antihelminthics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antihelminthics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antihelminthics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Antihelminthics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Antihelminthics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Antihelminthics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Antihelminthics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Antihelminthics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Antihelminthics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Antihelminthics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Antihelminthics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Antihelminthics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Antihelminthics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Antihelminthics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Antihelminthics by Application

4.1 Antihelminthics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Schistosomiasis

4.1.2 Fasciolasis

4.1.3 Filariasis

4.1.4 Angiostrongylosis

4.1.5 Ascariasis

4.1.6 Giardiasis

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Antihelminthics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Antihelminthics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Antihelminthics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Antihelminthics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Antihelminthics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Antihelminthics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Antihelminthics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics by Application 5 North America Antihelminthics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Antihelminthics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Antihelminthics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Antihelminthics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antihelminthics Business

10.1 Abbott

10.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.1.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Abbott Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Abbott Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.2 Novartis

10.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.2.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Novartis Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Novartis Recent Development

10.3 ZEISS International

10.3.1 ZEISS International Corporation Information

10.3.2 ZEISS International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ZEISS International Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ZEISS International Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.3.5 ZEISS International Recent Development

10.4 Johnson & Johnson

10.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.5 Sanofi

10.5.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sanofi Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sanofi Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.5.5 Sanofi Recent Development

10.6 Merck & Co.

10.6.1 Merck & Co. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Merck & Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Merck & Co. Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Merck & Co. Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.6.5 Merck & Co. Recent Development

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline

10.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

10.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

10.8 Astellas Pharma

10.8.1 Astellas Pharma Corporation Information

10.8.2 Astellas Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Astellas Pharma Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Astellas Pharma Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.8.5 Astellas Pharma Recent Development

10.9 Bayer

10.9.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Bayer Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bayer Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.9.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.10 Mentis Pharma

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Antihelminthics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mentis Pharma Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mentis Pharma Recent Development

10.11 Pfizer

10.11.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pfizer Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Pfizer Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.11.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.12 Sanofi

10.12.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sanofi Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sanofi Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.12.5 Sanofi Recent Development

10.13 ALLERGAN

10.13.1 ALLERGAN Corporation Information

10.13.2 ALLERGAN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 ALLERGAN Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 ALLERGAN Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.13.5 ALLERGAN Recent Development

10.14 AstraZeneca

10.14.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

10.14.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 AstraZeneca Antihelminthics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 AstraZeneca Antihelminthics Products Offered

10.14.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development 11 Antihelminthics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Antihelminthics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Antihelminthics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

