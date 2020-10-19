COVID-19 Update: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft, IBM, NEC Corporation, ThroughTek, etc. | InForGrowth

IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety market for 2020-2025.

The “IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Microsoft

IBM

NEC Corporation

ThroughTek

Iskratel

Securens

SmartCone Technologies

KOVA Corporation

ESRI

Cradlepoint

ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY

X-Systems

West Corporation

Carbyne

Star Controls

Cisco Systems

Sierra Wireless

Telit

Nokia

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Solution

Platform

Service

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Intelligent Building

Home Automation

Defence

Traffic

Other