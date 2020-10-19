Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Cisco, IBM, Rogers Communications, Cstar Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, etc. | InForGrowth

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market for 2020-2025.

The “Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Request For Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6383766/machine-to-machine-m2m-services-market

The Top players are

Cisco

IBM

Rogers Communications

Cstar Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

Comarch

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation

Google

Gemalto N.V. ( Now Thales Group)

Amdocs

EE

Verizon Communications

Sierra Wireless

Telit Wireless Solution

SIMcom Wireless Solutions

U-blox

Vodafone

Bharti Airtel

Tata Teleservices

Wipro

Jasper Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Aeris Communication

Infosys Technologies

Aircel

Nokia

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Zigbee

Satellite

Power-Line

On the basis of the end users/applications,

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Banking & Finance

Utlities and Security & Surveillance

Transport and Logistics

Retail