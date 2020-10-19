Trending News: Robotics System Integration Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: FANUC, Dongfang Precision Science & Technology, Motoman Robotics, STEP, CSG Smart Science, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Robotics System Integration Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Robotics System Integration market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Robotics System Integration industry. Growth of the overall Robotics System Integration market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Robotics System Integration Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Robotics System Integration industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Robotics System Integration market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Robotics System Integration market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Hardware

Software and Service

By typeï¼Œhardware is the larger segment

with about 61.5% market share in 2018.

Robotics System Integration market segmented on the basis of Application:

Automotive

3C Industry

Chemical

Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food

Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Others

In the applications

the automotive segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 41.67% in 2018.

The major players profiled in this report include:

FANUC

Dongfang Precision Science & Technology

Motoman Robotics

STEP

CSG Smart Science

Siasun

HGZN

Genesis Systems Group

ZHIYUN

Shanghai Kelai Mechatronics

RobotWorx

SVIA (ABB)

Tigerweld

Geku Automation

Motion Controls Robotics

SIERT

Midwest Engineered Systems

Dynamic Automation