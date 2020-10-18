Covid-19 Impact on Global IC Packaging Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: ASE Group, Amkor, JECT, SPIL, Powertech Technology Inc, etc. | InForGrowth

IC Packaging Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IC Packaging market for 2020-2025.

The “IC Packaging Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the IC Packaging industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

ASE Group

Amkor

JECT

SPIL

Powertech Technology Inc

TSHT

TFME

UTAC

Chipbond

ChipMOS

KYEC

Unisem

Walton Advanced Engineering

Signetics

Hana Micron

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Pin-grid Array

Quad Flat Pack

Quad Flat No-Lead

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Communication

Computing & Networking

Consumer Electronics

Others