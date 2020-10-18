Durable Medical Equipment Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Durable Medical Equipment Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Durable Medical Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, durable medical equipment (DME) are the devices and products that serve medical purposes and that can tolerate frequent and/or subsequent usage. The patients now prefer availing post-operative and long-term care at home. Hence, the rising demand for home healthcare services opens possibilities for the DME market players to sell and cross-sell the various products.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245181

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245181

Key Market Trends:

Hospital/Clinic Segment holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

The hospital segment is expected to hold the maximum share in the global durable medical equipment market. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to a high volume of patients coming to hospitals and greater financing capabilities. Technological advancements in medical equipment are helping in the improvisation in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

As development in the healthcare sector is being followed, there is an increase in the number of hospitals across the developing and developed nations. These increasing number of hospitals and clinics have well-equipped surgical equipment, such as wheelchairs, beds, walkers, bathroom safety devices, monitoring and therapeutic devices, and other equipment.

There is also a rising number of well-equipped diagnostic centers, which have equipment, such as blood sugar monitors, infusion pump, mattress and bedding devices, etc., that help in improving the total patient outcomes. There are also many insurance plans that reimburse the cost of repair and maintenance of the hospital medical equipment, and, therefore, a majority of hospitals are adopting these insurance policies. Therefore, the growth in the medical devices industry drives the hospital segment of the market

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. In the United States, the Federal Drug and Food Administration (FDA) is responsible for regulating the sale of medical devices/products. The FDA also oversees the monitoring of safety in these regulated products. According to Select USA (a US government sponsored forum), the United States is the largest medical device market in the world. The country represents approximately 40% of the global medical device market. Overall, the United States is the largest market for durable medical equipment and may continue to retain its position over the forecast period. The main drivers of growth are likely to be the increasing population of elderly people and increasing chronic disease prevalence, which may indirectly fuel the adoption of durable medical equipment.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245181

Detailed TOC of Durable Medical Equipment Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-related Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Portability, Patient Comfort, and Utilities

4.2.3 Increasing Demand and Funding for Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Related with Medical Supplies

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals and Shortage of Facilities

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Personal Mobility Devices

5.1.1.1 Wheelchair

5.1.1.2 Crutch and Cane

5.1.1.3 Walker

5.1.1.4 Other Personal Mobility Devices

5.1.2 Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

5.1.2.1 Medical Bed and Mattress

5.1.2.2 Commode and Toilet

5.1.2.3 Other Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

5.1.3 Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

5.1.3.1 Blood Glucose Monitor

5.1.3.2 Oxygen Equipment

5.1.3.3 Vital Sign Monitor

5.1.3.4 Infusion Pump

5.1.3.5 Other Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital/Clinic

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Compass Health Brands

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Getinge AB

6.1.4 GF Health Products Inc.

6.1.5 Medtronic Inc.

6.1.6 Invacare Corporation

6.1.7 Masimo

6.1.8 Medline Industries Inc.

6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.10 Sunrise Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Metal Gasoline Filters Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Propylene Glycol Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

Disposable Ostomy Bags Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Neurological Biomarkers Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Analysis, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Manufacturers, Forecasts to 2026

Workforce Management (Wfm) Software In Healthcare Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Salix Leaf Masks Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Facade, Cladding Market and Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis by Global Size 2020: Company Overview with Top Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate till 2024

Automotive Near Field Communication System Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026

Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Cleansers Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026