Spacecraft Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Spacecraft Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Spacecraft manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Spacecraft market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

The Unmanned Spacecraft Segment is Expected to Have the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

In terms of segmentation by type, the unmanned spacecraft segment is expected to have more share in the spacecraft market during the forecast period. Unmanned missions are now frequently being planned onto the Moon and Mars. Although a few countries in the world are capable of going to as far as Mars, many countries are trying to explore the Moon. Even the launch of new satellites into the orbits may drive the market for unmanned spacecraft in the years to come. Additionally, research is being done to infuse artificial intelligence technologies in developing the spacecraft. For instance, in January 2018, NASA granted funds to the University of Akron in Ohio for developing spacecraft, which can “think” for themselves using deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI) process that works over an Ethereum blockchain network. The factors, like the unmanned spacecraft being cheaper than manned spacecraft, and safer, are also making many countries to go for these spacecraft than the manned ones.

North America is Expected to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

Currently, North America has the highest market share in the spacecraft market, mainly due to high space budget by NASA. Additionally, many companies in the United States, like The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and SpaceX are making huge investments in spacecraft technologies. In March 2018, NASA was given a grant of as much as USD 20.74 billion for the fiscal year 2018 by the US Government. With investments and government spending amounting to sums as much as this, North America is expected to continue its dominance in the spacecraft market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Spacecraft Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Manned Spacecraft

5.1.2 Unmanned Spacecraft

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Israel

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Boeing Company

6.4.2 Airbus SE

6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.4 SpaceX

6.4.5 Thales Alenia Space

6.4.6 QinetiQ Group PLC

6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.8 Berlin Space Technologies GmbH

6.4.9 Millennium Space Systems

6.4.10 OHB System AG

6.4.11 IHI Corporation

6.4.12 Ball Corporation*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

