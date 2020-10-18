Gene Synthesis Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Gene Synthesis Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Gene Synthesis manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Gene synthesis refers to the in vitro, base-by-base synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. Unlike DNA replication, which occurs in vivo or by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand for its initiation.

ATUM (DNA2.0 Inc.)

Bio Basic Inc.

Beijing SBS Genetech Co. Ltd

Eurofins Genomics

Genewiz Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corp.

Merck KGaA

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (GeneArt)

The gene synthesis market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include increasing R&D in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing, increased government funding toward genomics, and increasing demand for personalized medicine. As personalized medicine aims to provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, it has become popular over recent years. Healthcare technology, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights. This is enabling healthcare providers to offer better and faster diagnoses, and make more informed treatment decisions. Factors, such as the aging global population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are putting unrelenting pressure on the capacity and financial viability of the healthcare systems across the world. Personalized medicine holds the promise of providing better patient care and a high safety margin while lowering the total healthcare costs. In addition, gene synthesis is also finding its applications in the molecular diagnosis of infectious and genetic diseases. Genetic tests, which can detect genetic variations and predict how a person is likely to respond to certain drugs, are becoming commercially available.