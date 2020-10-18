Gene Synthesis Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Gene Synthesis Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Gene Synthesis manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Gene synthesis refers to the in vitro, base-by-base synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. Unlike DNA replication, which occurs in vivo or by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand for its initiation.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
PCR-mediated Assembly is Expected to Grow Rapidly in the Gene Assembly Segment
In the gene synthesis process, the chemical synthesis is typically used to create oligonucleotides of up to 120-150 nucleotide (nt) in length. Therefore, generally, gene assembly techniques are utilized to connect small oligonucleotides with each other, to synthesize the gene of the required length. Over the past three decades, a number of methods have been developed to assemble relatively short synthetic oligonucleotides into longer gene sequences. And the PCR-mediated assembly represents one of the most prominent approaches to mediate assembly of the desired DNA sequence. Pertaining to the broad applications of PCR, such as in molecular diagnostics, forensics, and epidemiology studies, the demand, and acceptance of PCR technologies are high, which, in turn, acts as a favorable factor for the development and adoption of PCR-mediated assembly methodologies, by academia and research institutes alike.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
Currently, North America dominates the market for gene synthesis and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, the aging population, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives are the primary factors responsible for the large market size.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Gene Synthesis Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing R&D in the Field of Genomics and Next Generation Sequencing
4.2.2 Increased Government Funding toward Genomics
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.3.2 High Cost and Complexity of Techniques
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Method
5.1.1 Oligonucleotide Synthesis
5.1.1.1 Solid Phase Phosphoramidite Synthesis
5.1.1.2 Microchip-based Oligonucleotide Synthesis
5.1.2 Gene Assembly
5.1.2.1 Ligation-mediated Assembly
5.1.2.2 PCR-mediated Assembly
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Academic and Research Institutes
5.2.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.2.3 Contract Research Organizations
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ATUM (DNA2.0 Inc.)
6.1.2 Bio Basic Inc.
6.1.3 Beijing SBS Genetech Co. Ltd
6.1.4 Eurofins Genomics
6.1.5 Genewiz Inc.
6.1.6 Genscript Biotech Corp.
6.1.7 Merck KGaA
6.1.8 OriGene Technologies Inc.
6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (GeneArt)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
