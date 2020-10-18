Risk-Based Authentication Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Risk-Based Authentication Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Risk-Based Authentication manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The risk-based authentication (RBA) is a non-static authentication system which takes into account the profile of the agent requesting access to the system to determine the risk profile associated with that transaction. RBA system evaluates their credentials when a person attempts to access an application, database or any other secure resource.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Banking and Financial Services Expected to hold the Major Share

– With this rise in online transaction and banking, the risk for fraud and potential exposure of personal information is ascending. Mobile and e-banking are being increasingly used as a daily use to transfer and perform the transaction, which opens doors to cyber criminals trying to compromise a user’s account to extract money.

– Therefore, to enhance consumer satisfaction and enable secure transactions, many of the banking and financial institutions are adopting frictionless authentication, such as biometrics, facilitated by better fraud detection that leverages the combination of advanced machine learning and customized rule sets.

– For instance, in Europe according to the European Statistics in 2018, around half (51%) of adult Europeans use internet banking. In the United Kingdom, online banking penetration increased from 52% in 2012 to 74% in 2018. So the increase in the demand for mobile banking in a different region is giving rise to the adoption of risk-based authentication platform in order to keep the customers away from the fradulant attack.

North America Region Expected to Hold Major Share

– North America is estimated to dominate the risk-based authentication market driven by the high-security spending and presence of large number of risk-based authentication vendor in the region.

– As the United States is the early adopter of cloud technologies and connected devices, it is more vulnerable to targeted cyber attacks. Additionally, Accenture has stated that there were over 130 large-scale, targeted breaches per year in the United States in 2017, and that number is growing by 27% per year.

– Moreover, in the United States, business is increasingly dependent on computer networks and electronic data to conduct their daily operations. Growing pools of personal and financial information are also transferred and stored online. In order to provide utmost security to the required data, the penetration of the risk-based authentication market is also increasing.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Risk-Based Authentication Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks and Data Breaches

5.2.2 Growing Trend of Bring your Own Device (BYOD)

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of Knowledge About Risk-Based Authentication

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Offering

7.1.1 Solution

7.1.2 Service

7.2 By Deployment

7.2.1 On-Premise

7.2.2 Cloud

7.3 By End-user Vertical

7.3.1 Banking and Financial Services (BFSI)

7.3.2 Retail

7.3.3 IT and Telecommunication

7.3.4 Government

7.3.5 Healthcare

7.3.6 Other End-user Verticals

7.4 Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Latin America

7.4.5 Middle East & Africa

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 RSA Security LLC

8.1.2 IBM Corporation

8.1.3 CA Technologies

8.1.4 Micro Focus International plc

8.1.5 Okta Inc.

8.1.6 SecureAuth Corporation

8.1.7 Gemalto N.V.

8.1.8 Equifax Inc.

8.1.9 Oracle Corporation

8.1.10 Cross Match Technologies, Inc.

8.1.11 Financial Software Systems, Inc.

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

