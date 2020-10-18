Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Health (mHealth) Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Mobile Health (mHealth) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

According to WHO, mHealth is a component of eHealth. To date, no standardized definition of mHealth has been established. For the purposes of the survey, the Global Observatory for eHealth (GOe) defined mHealth or mobile health as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices. mHealth involves the use and capitalization on a mobile phone’s core utility of voice and short messaging service (SMS) as well as more complex functionalities and applications, including general packet radio service (GPRS), third and fourth generation mobile telecommunications (3G and 4G systems), global positioning system (GPS), and Bluetooth technology.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244886

Top Players Are:

Medtronic PLC

Philips Healthcare

Omron Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Qualcomm Life

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Bayer Healthcare