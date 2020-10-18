Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Health (mHealth) Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Mobile Health (mHealth) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
According to WHO, mHealth is a component of eHealth. To date, no standardized definition of mHealth has been established. For the purposes of the survey, the Global Observatory for eHealth (GOe) defined mHealth or mobile health as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices. mHealth involves the use and capitalization on a mobile phone’s core utility of voice and short messaging service (SMS) as well as more complex functionalities and applications, including general packet radio service (GPRS), third and fourth generation mobile telecommunications (3G and 4G systems), global positioning system (GPS), and Bluetooth technology.
Remote patient monitoring services are expected to have the highest share
Global m-health by device type is segmented into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and others. Remote patient monitoring services have the highest share, about 26% as it allows the monitoring and remote treatment of chronic conditions. Also, the development of various innovative system is helping in securely monitoring and reporting patient information in real-time circumstances. For instance, GoTelecare’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system sends instant alerts if there is a change in abnormality in the vital signs and helps timely intervention by the physician, and prevents further deterioration of patient health.
By service type, the market is segmented into monitoring services, diagnostic services, treatment services, wellness and fitness solutions, and others. Monitoring services have the highest share, about 36% owing to the rising adoption of monitoring services for the management of chronic disease, post-acute care management, and also the rising geriatric population.
Asia-Pacific is expected to have High Growth Opportunities in Mobile-Health (m-Health) Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased awareness of diseases among the people and the high penetration of mobile platforms in the Asia-Pacific region. Several Asian countries are also adopting digital health strategies for managing healthcare delivery. For instance, in 2015, the Japanese health and life insurance giant, Japan Post offered mobile health devices to elderly citizens. Through this initiative, Japan Post is expected to gather more data about its customers, which thereby, can help in improving their overall well-being.
North America dominates the market of mobile health as monitoring services are largely adopted in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific follow North America, in terms of market shares.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Use of Smartphones, Tablets, Across the Globe
4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine and Patient-Centered Approach
4.2.3 Increased Need of Point of Care Diagnosis and Treatment
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Data Security Issues
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies for mHealth Applications
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Service Type
5.1.1 Monitoring Services
5.1.1.1 Independent Aging Solutions
5.1.1.2 Chronic Disease Management
5.1.1.3 Post Acute Care Services
5.1.2 Diagnostic Services
5.1.2.1 Self Diagnosis Services
5.1.2.2 Telemedicine Solutions
5.1.2.3 Medical Call centers manned by Healthcare Professionals
5.1.3 Treatment Services
5.1.3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Services
5.1.3.2 Teleconsultation
5.1.4 Wellness and Fitness Solutions
5.1.5 Other Services
5.2 Device Type
5.2.1 Blood Glucose Monitors
5.2.2 Cardiac Monitors
5.2.3 Hemodynamic Monitors
5.2.4 Neurological Monitors
5.2.5 Respiratory Monitors
5.2.6 Body and Temperature Monitors
5.2.7 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
5.2.8 Other Device Types
5.3 Stake Holder
5.3.1 Mobile Operators
5.3.2 Healthcare Providers
5.3.3 Application/Content Players
5.3.4 Other Stake Holders
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
6.1.2 Philips Healthcare
6.1.3 Omron Corporation
6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.5 Qualcomm Life
6.1.6 AT&T Inc.
6.1.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.8 Bayer Healthcare
6.1.9 Samsung Healthcare Solutions
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
