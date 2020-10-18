Feed Vitamins Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Feed Vitamins Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Feed Vitamins manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Vitamins are supplements included in the animal feeds in small amounts for the overall growth, well-being and performance of the livestock. Deficiency of vitamins can be adverse to the health of the animals and will also lead to a wide range of diseases. Vitamin supplements are considered necessary in animal feeds for all kinds of livestock, and this has traditionally fuelled the animal feed vitamins market. An increase in the demand for quality meat, developing markets, health concerns & disease outbreak in livestock have driven the growth of the market globally. The scope of this report is limited to vitamins supplied to animals in the form of feed additives and vitamins supplied externally, in the form of premixes are not part of the report scope.

Adisseo France S.A.S

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

BASF SE

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Lonza Group

Atrium Innovations, Inc.

Vitafor Nv

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd.

The global feed vitamins market accounted for USD 1876.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at 2080.3 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 1.7% over 2018-2024 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period). The drivers identified in this market are industrialization of livestock industry, expansion of animal meat market, changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America and livestock disease outbreak fuelling additives market. The restraints identified in this market are competition for raw materials with other industries, price volatility of agri-commodities and regulatory framework.