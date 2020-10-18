Hazelnut Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Hazelnut Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Hazelnut manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The hazelnut is derived from the species of the genus Corylus. Hazelnuts are sold unshelled, as whole, diced, sliced, or ground kernels, as a paste, or as oil. For the purpose of this report, hazelnuts in shell have been considered for the analysis of production, consumption, and trade.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
High Demand in the Chocolate Industry
Chocolate manufacturers are re-introducing their signature products with hazelnut-incorporated product lines, which are coming out as an innovation in taste in the global confectionery market. Lindt recently launched a chocolate spread made with 40% hazelnut in the UK market, in 2018. The spread is likely to be available in other European countries, even though its launch happened in the United Kingdom. M&M’S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, and it is expected to be available across the aworld in April 2019. Nutella has become a food phenomenon around the world, with Nutella heists, a fan-led World Nutella Day, and Nutella bars opening across the United States. The escalating popularity of Nutella has led to an increased demand for hazelnut from the industries catering to the growing global consumer demand. Chocolatiers are also re-launching their products during festive seasons, with a fusion of traditional and western styles, generally with luxury nuts incorporated into chocolates, which is boosting the demand for hazelnuts in the Asia-Pacific market.
Italy – The Largest Hazelnut Consuming Country in the World
The hazelnut consumption in Italy was at USD 42,3278 thousand in 2018, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, during the forecast period. The volume of hazelnut consumption in Italy was at 157,726 metric ton in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. As per the analysis, 89.7% of the domestic demand within the country is being satiated through production. In order to satiate the rest of the demand, the country is depending on the imports. Among the hazelnut-producing countries, Italy is one of the top five hazel nut consuming countries in the world, with the per capita consumption of 0.520 kilogram kernel per person. Piemonte is also one of the major hazelnut producing areas, accounting for 15% of the total Italian production. This region consists of other different sub-regions in which the production is around 20,000 metric ton. Tonda di Giffoni in Latium, Tonda Rossa in Campania, Tonda Gentile delle Langhe in Piemonte, and Santa Maria de Jesu in Sicily are some of the major native cultivars in Italy.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Hazelnut Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1 Value Chain Overview
4.3.2 Price Mark-ups in the Value Chain
4.3.3 Major Stakeholders in the Value Chain
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY (PRODUCTION, CONSUMPTION, IMPORTS, AND EXPORTS)
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 United States
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.1.3 Mexico
5.1.1.4 Rest of North America
5.1.2 South America
5.1.2.1 Brazil
5.1.2.2 Argentina
5.1.2.3 Chile
5.1.2.4 Rest of South America
5.1.3 Europe
5.1.3.1 Germany
5.1.3.2 Italy
5.1.3.3 France
5.1.3.4 Switzerland
5.1.3.5 Russian Federation
5.1.3.6 Belgium
5.1.3.7 Netherlands
5.1.3.8 Spain
5.1.3.9 Rest of Europe
5.1.4 Asia-Pacific
5.1.4.1 Azerbaijan
5.1.4.2 China
5.1.4.3 Georgia
5.1.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.1.5 Middle East & Africa
5.1.5.1 Turkey
5.1.5.2 Iran
5.1.5.3 Egypt
5.1.5.4 Tunisia
5.1.5.5 Cameroon
5.1.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
