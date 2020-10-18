Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Cabin lighting systems create an atmosphere of comfortable illumination for passengers and crew members. The study includes lighting solutions only for the aircraft cabin. Premium economy class lighting is included within the economy class segment.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Narrow-body Aircraft segment will experience the highest growth
Airlines are adopting new technologies to enhance passenger experience during flights. Of the total orders received by Boeing and Airbus in the past three years, almost 65-70% of the orders were for narrow-body aircraft. In terms of deliveries in 2018, narrow-body aircraft dominated the market. Wide-body aircraft segment is losing its share because of lesser orders. However, the interior lighting market for wide-body aircraft segment is expected to improve due to the increasing cabin refurbishment programs for the aging wide-body aircraft. Airlines like Emirates, British Airways, and Etihad, serving luxury and premium passengers, will be the highest spenders in cabin lighting in the coming years. In 2018, Spanish low-cost operator, Volotea, selected STG Aerospace’s full-color Airbus liTeMood LED cabin lighting system for its A319 aircraft. In total, 45 full-color liTeMood systems were planned to be installed on the first batch. Also, as LCC operators continue to prefer single aisle aircraft, the narrow-body aircraft segment will experience the highest growth during the forecast period.
North America currently dominates the commercial aircraft interior lighting market
Bombardier and Boeing are two major OEMs based in North America that manufacture commercial aircraft. However, the demand for cabin lighting is not only generated by aircraft OEMs but also from airlines as part of retrofit programs. For instance, in 2018, Alaska Airlines selected STG Aerospace for its next-generation saf-Tglo SSUL photoluminescent emergency escape path marking system (EEPMS) on 116 aircraft across its retrofitted and new Boeing 737-700, MAX9 and Airbus A320 family fleets. Delta Airlines and American Airlines also plan to replace the lighting system on some of their aging aircraft fleet. However, the demand for commercial aircraft interior lighting will be highest from the Asia-Pacific region, wherein, several airlines plan to retrofit their new aircraft with an advanced lighting system to enhance their passenger experience during flight.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Aircraft Type
5.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft
5.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft
5.1.3 Regional Aircraft
5.2 Light Type
5.2.1 Reading Lights
5.2.2 Ceiling and Wall Lights
5.2.3 Signage Lights
5.2.4 Lavatory Lights
5.2.5 Floor Path Lighting Stripes
5.3 Cabin Class
5.3.1 Economy Class
5.3.2 Business Class
5.3.3 First Class
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Egypt
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Collins Aerospace
6.4.2 STG Aerospace
6.4.3 Cobalt Aerospace
6.4.4 Safran
6.4.5 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
6.4.6 SELA
6.4.7 Astronics
6.4.8 Luminator Technology Group
6.4.9 SCHOTT AG
6.4.10 Cobham PLC
6.4.11 SODERBERG MANUFACTURING COMPANY INC.
6.4.12 Bruce Aerospace
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
