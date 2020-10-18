Pediatric Vaccines Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Pediatric Vaccines Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Pediatric Vaccines manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

As per the , pediatric vaccines are vaccines that stimulate the body’s immune response, in order to prevent a specific disease in children.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Indian Immunologicals Limited

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Seqirus (CSL Limited) Market Overview:

The global pediatric vaccine market is expected to register 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2024. The growth of the pediatric vaccines market is attributed due to the rising burden of chronic disease with the importance and awareness of immunization, technological advancements in vaccines, an increase in the government and non-government funding in R&D.

As immunization plays a significant role in modern medicine, there are several international programs for children, which may vary based on the disease. However, these programs are primarily driving the demand for the pediatric vaccines market.

There are several chronic diseases among children, which make them further susceptible to severe manifestations and complications with chronic diseases, For example, diseases, such as allergic, cardiorespiratory, hematologic, metabolic, and renal disorders, among others, lead to an increased risk of developing influenza, varicella, and pneumococcal infection. The parental understanding regarding these complications and immunization benefits is also required to raise awareness regarding pediatric vaccines. The television, by far, is the most common source of information, followed by health professionals, newspapers, and magazines. The uptake of pediatric vaccination has improved through community-based vaccination program, which communicates the benefits and effectiveness of vaccines, hence promoting the growth of the pediatric vaccines market.