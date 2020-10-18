Perlite Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Perlite Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Perlite manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The Scope of the Report: includes:

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352690

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352690

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Agroperlite

– Agro-perlite is a volcanic soil with a chemical composition that improves the soil quality upon addition. When perlite is added to the soil, it reduces the ripening period of the crop by 20% and increases output yield by 50%.

– The recommended usage of perlite with soil varies from 1:3 to 1:4. It majorly depends on the soil type. For clay and sand-type soil, it is majorly used in a tight proportion in order to allow breathing and prevents pest and fungi development. Agroperlite holds fertilizer in close combination which helps the plant or crops to grow conveniently.

– Agro-perlite is used as a soil regulator or as an agent to decrease water losses. It can change the physical properties of greenhouse soil instead of chemical properties. In greenhouse with sub-irrigation and dripping irrigation application, by pouring 4-5 cm of course grain sized perlite, water usage can be decreased to half.

– For balcony and terrace gardens, it is preferable to use lightweight horticultural soil to facilitate moving and arranging of the flower-pots with 50% Perlite + 50% peat moss + fertilizer is one of the ideal mixtures for use, in the cultivation of the domestic plants.

– Additionally, coupled with government support and schemes, the demand for agroperlite in various industries is likely to act as an opportunity.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing application of perlite in horticulture, the agriculture production has shown an outstanding yield with a hydroponic system, which is in turn likely to drive the consumption of perlite.

– Another prominent application of perlite is as filler in the construction industry where it is used for acoustics, ceiling tiles, floor heating insulations, highway sound absorbing walls and others. With growing construction activities, the consumption of perlite is expected to surge during the forecast period.

– Japans investment in the construction industry for the year 2016 was 52.5 trillion yen which included 21.1 trillion yen in the government sector and 31.4 trillion yen in the private sector. It was estimated that for the fiscal year 2018, total construction investment would amount to 54 trillion yen, a 1.2% increase year-on-year.

– Perlite is widely used to provide insulation as well as inertness to the furnace walls.

– The mineral production in India had shown significant growth at CAGR of 5.72% between 2013-18 to reach an estimated amount of USD 17.62 billion in 2017-18. Under steel development and fund scheme, the ministry of India has approved 8 R&D projects with a total cost of USD 20.38 million in 2018.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for perlite consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352690

Detailed TOC of Perlite Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Boosting Demand in Agriculture and Construction Industries

4.2.2 Increasing Usage in Metallurgical Industry

4.2.3 Other Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Subsitutes

4.3.2 Health Problem Due to Prolong Exposure

4.3.3 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Trade Analysis

4.7 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Expanded Perlite

5.1.2 Agroperlite

5.1.3 Vapex

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Fillers

5.2.2 Fire-Proofing

5.2.3 Insulation

5.2.4 Filtration

5.2.5 Abrasives

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aegean Perlites SA

6.4.2 Ausperl Pty Ltd.

6.4.3 Azer Perlite Corporation

6.4.4 Bergama Mining Perlite

6.4.5 Cornerstone Industrial Mineral Corporation, USA

6.4.6 Mianeh Prlite Expanding Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Profiltra BV

6.4.8 Saudi Perlite Industries

6.4.9 Supreme Perlite Company

6.4.10 Termolita

6.4.11 Coxmin Minerals Ltd.

6.4.12 IMERYS

6.4.13 Yanxi Minerals Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 *List not exhaustive

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Governmental Certification for its Consumption

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Portion Control Packs Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Blood and Fluid Warming System Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Radiation Therapy Immobilizer Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026

Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Size 2020 to 2026 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

Medical Copper Tubing Market Size 2020 Share by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026

Charcoal Barbecues Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Direct Acting Pressure Gauge Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Turret Rewinder Machine Market Size Report 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Share, Revenue and COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024

Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Credit Scores, Credit Reports & Credit Check Services Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Labradorite Bracelet Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Automotive Multi Disc Clutch Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026