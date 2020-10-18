Optometry Equipment Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Optometry Equipment Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Optometry Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Optometry equipment are used to examine, diagnose, and manage diseases and disorders of the visual system, the eye, and deformities associated with eye structures, as well as to diagnose eye related systemic disorders. The optometry equipment includes a set of equipment used for cornea and cataract examination, as well as retina and glaucoma examination purposes.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
OCT Scanner is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue share in the Retina Examination
Optical coherent tomography scanner (OCT) is expected to hold the largest revenue share in terms of the retina examination segment. The primary factors attributed for the major revenue is due to the growing prevalence of eye conditions, such as glaucoma and scotoma. These are the key causes that are contributing to the dominance. And according to the National Institute of Health Statistics, in 2017 approximately 2.7 million population in the United States are aged 40 and above had glaucoma in their eyes. And the presence of the well-established healthcare and insurance system is also helping in the growth of the market.
North America Dominates the Optometry Equipment Market and Excepted to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for optometry equipment and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to increasing incidence rates of eye diseases and the rising number of aged population. The presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Optometry Equipment Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices
4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Eye Examination Equipment
4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Accessibility to Eye Care in Low-income Economies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Examination
5.1.1 Retina Examination
5.1.1.1 OCT Scanner
5.1.1.2 Fundus Camera
5.1.1.3 Visual Field Analyzer
5.1.1.4 Ophthalmoscope
5.1.1.5 Retinoscope
5.1.2 Cornea Examination
5.1.2.1 Wavefront Aberrometer
5.1.2.2 Specular Microscope
5.1.2.3 Other Cornea Examinations
5.1.3 General Examination
5.1.3.1 Autorefractor
5.1.3.2 Ophthalmic Ultrasound System
5.1.3.3 Tonometer
5.1.3.4 Phoropter
5.1.3.5 Keratometer
5.1.3.6 Lensometer
5.1.3.7 Other General Examinations
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Eye Clinic
5.2.2 Hospital
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Novartis AG (Alcon)
6.1.2 Canon Inc.
6.1.3 CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
6.1.4 BAUSCH & LOMB, INC.
6.1.5 ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A.
6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.
6.1.7 Heidelberg Engineering Inc.
6.1.8 HEINE Optotechnik
6.1.9 Luneau Technology Group
6.1.10 NIDEK CO. LTD
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
