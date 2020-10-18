Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

– Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are increasingly becoming one of the most significant customer bases of battery. Several countries have announced plans to ban the sales of ICE vehicles in the future. Norway is expected to ban the sales of ICE vehicles by 2025, and France by 2040. India has plans to phase out ICE engines by 2030, while Chinas similar plan is currently under relevant research phase.

– The EVs mainly use lithium-ion batteries. The decline in lithium-ion battery costs has resulted in bringing down the cost of EV manufacturing. The EVs are expected to reach price parity with gasoline-fired vehicles by around 2025.

– With growing demand from the EV sector, the production of the lithium-ion batteries is increasing rapidly. As a result of the growing EV-related lithium-ion battery industry, the lithium-ion battery separator market has witnessed a positive growth.

– One EV car consumes 6,000 times more separators than a cell phone battery. With the growing EV industry, particularly in the United States, Europe, and China, the leading driver for the lithium-ion battery separator market has shifted from the consumer electronics, like laptops and cell phones, to the electric vehicles.

– During the forecast period, the EV industry is expected to continue to witness the high growth, which in turn, is expected to drive the lithium-ion battery separator market during the forecast period.

North America – One of the Largest Markets for Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

– Over the years, the North American region emerged as one of the strongest economies in the world, as countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico are tightly integrated markets. North America, including the United States and Canada, is a pioneer in terms of research and innovation in the battery technology, including LIB separator (LIBS).

– The rising demand for LIBs in the United States is primarily due to an increase in installation of renewable-based energy sources and their integration with ESS. Lithium-ion batteries are mostly used in energy storage systems (ESS). During 2010-2017, in the United States, the solar power price declined by more than 70%, from about USD 5.8/W in 2010 to USD 1.7/W in 2017, mainly attributed to the decline in solar panel cost. As a result, solar power became economically competitive, along with other conventional energy sources in several states in the country, including California, Hawaii, Texas, and Minnesota. This, in turn, positively impacted the demand for ESS in the region.

– Moreover, the country is home to some of the leading EV model providers, such as Chevrolets Bolt EV and Volt, which are produced in Michigan, and Nissans Leaf EV, which offers excellent business growth opportunities for global LIBS players.

– The Canadian government is formulating initiatives to enhance the lithium-ion battery value chain in the country, by working with industrial partners and leading researchers in the field, in order to drive the development and testing of critical materials and components. The above development is likely to create a positive business environment for the LIBS market in the country.

– The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth in the lithium-ion battery separator market in the region. However, in the long term, the rising adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles is expected to restrain the adoption of lithium-ion-based EV, is likely to have a negatively impact the demand for LIBS in the later part of the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2024

4.3 Plates, Separators, and Other Parts of Electric Accumulators Used in Battery Manufacturing Trade Statistics, by Major Countries

4.3.1 Import

4.3.2 Export

4.3.3 Trade Balance

4.4 Recent Trends and Developments

4.5 Government Policies and Regulations

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.6.1 Drivers

4.6.2 Restraints

4.7 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.8 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 South America

5.1.3 Europe

5.1.4 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5 Asia-Pacific

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corp

6.3.2 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.3.4 Entek International Llc

6.3.5 SK Innovation Co Ltd

6.3.6 Ube Industries, Ltd.

6.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.3.8 Targray Technology International Inc.

6.3.9 W-SCOPE CORPORATION

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

