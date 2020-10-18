Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. An ophthalmologist is a specialist in medical and surgical eye problems, who performs operations on eyes. Ophthalmologists are specially trained to provide the full spectrum of eye care, from prescribing glasses and contact lenses to complex and delicate eye surgery. The devices include glasses, lenses, diagnostics, lasers, solutions, and surgical instruments.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Medical Optics Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International SA

Haag

Streit Group

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co. Ltd

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Overview:

The European ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market are the growing prevalence of eye disease, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology, and rising geriatric population.

According to Eurostat, cataract surgery is one of the most common surgical operations in Europe. This procedure was conducted more than 3.5 million times in 2015. The increasing rate of cataract surgeries has had a high impact on the ophthalmic market, resulting in the high demand for cataract surgery equipment and drugs. After 2012, the numbers have been steadily increasing, because of more and more people opting for cataract surgeries. This has contributed to the rise in demand for various cataract-related devices and drugs.

Other factors, such as a large number of eye problems, availability of new and advanced devices, and patient preference for non-invasive treatment are also expected to drive the market in the future.

However, with the rise in the rate of eye surgeries being conducted in Europe, the waiting periods have also increased. Waiting time is a highly influential factor when it comes to a patient’s preference for undergoing eye surgeries. Delaying of surgery can have an impact on the patient’s satisfaction and quality of life, because of limited functionality, increased social isolation, anxiety, higher risks for development of more complications, worsening of symptoms, or poorer prognosis and outcome following surgery. Therefore, due to longer waiting periods in some European countries, patients are opting for foreign destinations for their surgery and treatment. In many areas, cataract surgery accounts for over half of all ophthalmic surgeries. Although the European ophthalmic market shows great promise due to the increasing number of eye surgeries, it still faces challenges, owing to increased waiting periods for surgery.