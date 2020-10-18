Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report aims to provide a detailed analysis on the metal fabrication equipment market in Europe. It focuses on the market dynamics, technological trends, and insights on the major end-user segments and various service types, such as machining and cutting in the European metal fabrication market. In addition to this, it analyses the major players and the competitive landscape in the metal fabrication equipment market in Europe.

Top Players Are:

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Durr AG

Amada Europe

GF Machining Solutions

DMG MORI Market Overview:

The European metal fabrication equipment market is expected to register a value of over EUR 30 billion in 2019 and witness a stable growth during the forecast period.

– The European metal fabrication equipment market is dominated by Germany and Italy, together accounting for more than 50% of the regions market share in 2017.

– Europe accounted for ~20% of the global automobile production in 2017 and is expected to increase in the coming years. Automotive is one of the major sectors in Europe (primarily in Germany and Italy) which is expected to increase the demand for metal fabrication equipment in the region.