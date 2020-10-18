Lactoferrin Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Lactoferrin Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Lactoferrin manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Global Lactoferrin Market is segmented by End-User Application into Food and Beverage, Infant Nutrition, Sports and Functional Supplements, Pharmaceutical Industry, Animal Feed and Personal Care and Cosmetics. The geographical analysis of the market has also been included in the market.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Strong Growth Potential In Developing Countries
The consumer’s preference for cosmeceutical products that combine cosmetic and pharmaceutical features, such as acne treatment and anti-aging, are increasingly becoming popular and are estimated to witness growth at 10% – 20% per annum in the Asia-Pacific region. Personal care is a major market in China, Australia, and India. Hence, lactoferrin is expected to record a surging demand for its applications in acne care products, as lactoferrin combined with vitamin A and zinc acts as a key ingredient for mild to moderate acne. Dairy proteins are considered the most important sources of bioactive peptide. There has been an increase in the usage of these peptides in various sports nutrition and nutraceuticals owing to the rise in awareness on various health issues, along with growing population and increasing disposable income.
Sports And Functional Supplements Segment Holds The Major Share
Sports and Functional Supplements are the major application of lactoferrin. The increasing participation and the awareness given for sports in addition with the ageing population of the developed countries are the key factors driving the demand for supplements market. The protein necessity of the fitness world and advantages associated with lactoferrin-based supplements, especially its iron binding property, is boosting the market. Manufacturers are conducting research to incorporate lactoferrin in supplement formulation and expand their product portfolio. Incorporating lactoferrin has many advantages such as accelerates bone and joints healing, prevents bone loss induced by ovariectomy.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
