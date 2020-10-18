Italy Foodservice Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Italy Foodservice Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Italy Foodservice manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Italy foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.

Top Players Are:

McDonald’s

Domino’s Pizza, Inc

Yum! Brands RSC

Burger King

Gruppo Sebeto

Lagardere Food Services Srl

CAMST Soc. Coop. a rl Market Overview:

Italy foodservice market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.24% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Continuous growth in brands franchising, increased demand for healthier and quality food and booming digital commercialization are few factors augmenting the foodservice market in Italy. Further, supplemented by the active tourism in the country Italy remains the third largest foodservice market in Europe.