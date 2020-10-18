Italy Foodservice Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Italy Foodservice Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Italy Foodservice manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Italy foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increased Demand for Cafes and Bars
Cafes and Bars emerge as one of the largest growing segment in the market with the growing preferences for coffee, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. Further, the cafes are offering affordable food products ranging cold and hot meals leading to an increased willingness to spend. Many companies are investing to launch their outlets in the country. For instance, in 2018, the giant player, Starbucks Coffee Company launched its first outlet in the country. With the growing urbanization and improved lifestyle, Italians are increasingly preferring wine over other alcoholic drinks uplifting the business for wine bars in the country.
Growing Frequent Eating Out Trend
The increasing frequency of Italians for eating out is majorly benefitting the foodservice sector of the country. According to FIPE, around 39 million Italians ate out in 2016 accounting for 35.3% of the total revenue generated by food consumption in the country. The majority comprised of 34 million consumers eating lunch out on weekdays while the number of people dining out for dinner remained around 2 million. Italy holds more catering enterprises per square km as compared to any other country in the world portraying a flourishing foodservice market in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Italy Foodservice Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant
5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant
5.1.3 Fast Food
5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk
5.1.5 Cafe and Bar
5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 McDonald’s
6.4.2 Domino’s Pizza, Inc
6.4.3 Yum! Brands RSC
6.4.4 Burger King
6.4.5 Gruppo Sebeto
6.4.6 Lagardere Food Services Srl
6.4.7 CAMST Soc. Coop. a rl
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
