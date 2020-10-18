Cardiovascular Devices Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Cardiovascular Devices Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Cardiovascular Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
The cardiovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and geography. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic and surgical devices segments. Diagnostic and monitoring devices is further segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), remote cardiac monitoring, and other diagnostic and monitoring devices. Similarly, therapeutic and surgical devices segment is subdivided into cardiac assist devices, cardiac rhythm management device, catheter, grafts, heart valves, stents, and other therapeutic and surgical devices.
Cardiac Rhythm Management is Registering Significant Growth and ECG Dominated the Diagnostic And Monitoring Segment.
Increasing cardiovascular diseases, such as arrhythmias, stroke, and high blood pressure, are increasing the demand for cardiac rhythm management devices, including pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, globally. On the diagnostic and monitoring front, a new generation of portable and compact ECG is driving its greater adoption, especially in the home healthcare segment. Furthermore, the rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the demand for coronary stents.
The United States to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue
The United States dominates the cardiovascular devices market, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, the presence of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, and the high demand for continuous and home-based monitoring.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Cardiovascular Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Technological Advances to Boost the Market Growth
4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Among the Population
4.2.3 Increased Preference of Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies
4.3.2 High Cost of Instruments and Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.1.1 Electrocardiogram (ECG)
5.1.1.2 Remote Cardiac Monitoring
5.1.1.3 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.2 Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
5.1.2.1 Cardiac Assist Devices
5.1.2.2 Cardiac Rhythm Management Device
5.1.2.3 Catheter
5.1.2.4 Grafts
5.1.2.5 Heart Valves
5.1.2.6 Stents
5.1.2.7 Other Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Vascular
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 Cordis Corporation
6.1.4 Edwards Life Science
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Gore Medical
6.1.7 Medtronic
6.1.8 Numed
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Canon Medical Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
