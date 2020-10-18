Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Zeolite Molecular Sieves manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Zeolite Molecular Sieves market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Detergent Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Detergent stands to be the largest market for zeolite molecular sieves. With the increasing awareness among the consumers regards the use of environment-friendly detergents, the demand for zeolite molecular sieves from the detergent industry has increased.

– Conventionally, sodium tripolyphosphate (STTP) were used in the production of detergents. However, water pollution due to the accelerated growth of unwanted water flora in the sewers became a concern related to the use of STTP.

– Owing to this, zeolite molecular sieves has been replacing the use of STTP in detergents, which has been driving the demand for the detergent application.

– With the growing population, rising disposable income, increasing hygiene concerns, and increasing demand for industrial detergents, the detergent industry has been witnessing noticeable growth.

– Hence, in order to cater to the increasing demand, the detergent industry demand for zeolite molecular sieves is expected to increase in the coming years.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

– Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. Zeolite molecular sieves application is generally at a more advanced level.

– Growing demand for gasoline in the region is raising the refining activities through fluidized catalytic cracking units, which in turn is boosting the demand for zeolite molecular sieves in the region.

– Europe is well known for investing heavily on research & development, and continuous innovations for developing advanced technologies and products.

– In this regards, the region has been now focusing on development of anti-microbial zeolite molecular sieves, which is further likely to add to growth of the market in the coming years.

– Besides, the demand from industries, such as detergents, heating & refrigeration industry, industrial gas, petrochemical and pharmaceuticals in the region are likely to further drive the demand and thus, growth of zeolite molecular sieves market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Awareness for Treatment of Hazardous Organic Materials in Wastewater

4.1.2 High Demand from the Detergents Market

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Threat from Chemical Composites, Enzymes and Other Substitutes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Natural Zeolite

5.1.2 Artificial Zeolite

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Agricultural Products

5.2.2 Air Purification

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Detergent

5.2.6 Heating and Refrigeration

5.2.7 Industrial Gas Production

5.2.8 Paints and Plastics

5.2.9 Petrochemical

5.2.10 Pharmaceutical

5.2.11 Waste and Water Treatment

5.2.12 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

6.4.6 Clariant AG

6.4.7 W.R. Grace

6.4.8 Hengye Group

6.4.9 Jiuzhou Chemicals

6.4.10 KNT Group

6.4.11 Sorbead India

6.4.12 Tosoh Corp

6.4.13 Zeochem AG

6.4.14 Zeolyst

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Using Green Technologies

7.2 Development of Anti-microbial Zeolite Molecular Sieves

