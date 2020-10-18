Russia Foodservice Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Russia Foodservice Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Russia Foodservice manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Russia foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.

Top Players Are:

Mcdonald’s

Yum! Brands RSC

Burger King Corporation

Starbucks Coffee Company

Doctor’s Associates Inc..

Rosinter Restaurants

Novikov Group

Teremok

GINZA PROJECT Market Overview:

Russia foodservice market is growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Russia foodservice market is driven by increasing household budgets and rapid rollout and promotional activities of the key players.