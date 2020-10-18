Pipe Coatings Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Pipe Coatings Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Pipe Coatings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Pipe Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– In the oil & gas industry, pipes are required in petroleum offshore & onshore production and refineries.

– In the petroleum industry, pipes are required in upstream, midstream, and downstream. Hence, it generates higher demand for pipe coatings.

– In the oil & gas industry, epoxy pipe coating is used extensively, due to the resistance it offers from high temperatures, chemicals, and corrosion.

– Without pipeline corrosion protection, damages occur, which lead to equipment failure and lost production time. Tubing, pipes, fasteners, and equipment are subjected to the punishing effects of chemicals, water, and sea salt spray.

– Industry-standard hot-dip galvanized, cadmium, and zinc-plated coatings lack durability and deteriorate in tough offshore environments. However, metal coatings proprietary gas pipe coating products minimize the effects of corrosion & abrasion and improve the longevity of costly equipment.

– With recovery prices in oil & gas industry, the exploration & production has started increasing across the globe. The major increase in oil & gas offshore exploration & production activities is noticed in North Sea, North America, and Middle Eastern regions. With this, the pipeline projects are also increasing to supply oil & gas output from fields to the refineries.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for market studied is driven by the growing demand for pipeline infrastructure from oil & gas, chemical, mining, water & wastewater, agriculture, and construction industries.

– In Asia-Pacific, the construction sector has been witnessing strong growth in countries, such as India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, and Singapore, owing to which the demand for construction pipes have been increasing in the region.

– The oil & gas exploration and production activities rebounded since 2018. About 50 oil & gas fields with collective resources of 4 billion barrel of oil equivalent are expected to be approved for development between the period of 2018-2020.

– Besides, gas projects are likely to be developed in Indonesia and Malaysia, which is expected to increase pipeline projects in these countries. Malaysia accounted for largest percentage of overall gas resources to be developed.

– In addition, water treatment facilities have also been increasing in the region due to the growing environment regulations, increasing shortage of fresh water supply, and growing water demand for industrial use.

– With all such trends in the market, the demand for pipes have been increasing from such industries, which is further expected to drive the demand for pipe coatings market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Pipe Coatings Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Shale Oil and Gas Production in North America

4.1.2 Growing Infrastructure and Industrialization in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.3 Rise in Irrigation and Agricultural Activities in Southeast Asia

4.1.4 Rising Energy Demand in Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Operational Challenges in Newly Discovered Energy Reserves

4.2.2 Competition from Renewable Energy Substitutes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Thermoplastics

5.1.2 Epoxy Layered

5.1.3 Coal Tar Enamel

5.1.4 Asphalt Enamel

5.1.5 Vinyl-Ester-Based

5.1.6 Other Material Types

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Oil and Gas

5.2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment

5.2.3 Mining

5.2.4 Agriculture

5.2.5 Chemical Processing and Transport

5.2.6 Infrastructure

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 A.W. Chesterton Co.

6.4.3 Aegion Coating Services (also operates through subsidiary Bayou Coating)

6.4.4 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.5 Al Qahtani Pipe Coating Industries

6.4.6 Allan Edwards Inc.

6.4.7 Arabian Pipe Coating Co. (APCO)

6.4.8 BASF SE

6.4.9 Bauhuis BV

6.4.10 Borusan Mannesmann

6.4.11 Bredero Shaw Ltd.

6.4.12 BSR Coatings

6.4.13 Celanese Corporation

6.4.14 Corinth Pipeworks (Cenergy Holdings SA)

6.4.15 DuPont

6.4.16 Dura-Bond (DBB Acquisition LLC)

6.4.17 Mutares AG

6.4.18 GBA Products Co. Ltd.

6.4.19 Hempel Coatings

6.4.20 Jotun

6.4.21 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.22 Perma-Pipe, Inc.

6.4.23 PPG Industries, Inc.

6.4.24 Shaic International Co.

6.4.25 Shawcor Ltd.

6.4.26 Sherwin-Williams (Valspar)

6.4.27 Tenaris S.A.

6.4.28 Wasco Energy Group of Companies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Industrial Growth in the Middle East & Africa

7.2 Growth in Deepwater Exploration and Production Activities

