Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The International Fertilizer Association defines a fertilizer as “any solid, liquid, gaseous substance containing one or more plant nutrient in known amount, which is applied to soil, directly on plants, or added in aqueous solutions (as in fertigation) to maintain soil fertility, improve crop development, yield, and/or crop quality”. The corporations in the fertilizer industry operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. To eliminate any ‘double-count’ error in market estimations, bulk buyers procuring fertilizers for retail sale, after value addition through further processing, are not considered as part of the fertilizer market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244841

Top Players Are:

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

PJSC Togliattiazot

Nutrien Inc.

UralChem JSC

OCI NV

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative

Coromandel International Ltd

EuroChem Group

Koch Industries Inc.

SABIC Group Market Overview:

The market for nitrogenous fertilizers was valued at USD 69 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of USD 117.06 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2019-2024).