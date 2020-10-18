Maize Seed Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Maize Seed Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Maize Seed manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The present report carries out an in-depth analysis of the maize/corn seed market, providing information on utilization of seeds. Maize or corn (Zea Mays) is the third-largest planted crop, after wheat and rice. The crop is mostly used and traded as a feed crop, but it is also an important food crop. Corn is a versatile cereal crop grown in tropical, subtropical, and temperate regions of the world.

Maize/corn is widely cultivated throughout the world; major producing countries with high demand for corn seeds are the United States, China, Brazil, Argentina, India, Mexico, Indonesia, and France. The Americas form the largest corn seed market, accounting for nearly 65% of the global market share.

Top Players Are:

Advanta Seeds

Bayer CropScience AG

China National Seed

CP Seed

DLF Trifoliu

DowDuPont Inc.

Groupe Limagrain

Hefei Fengbao

ICI Seeds

Nuziveedu Seeds

Pacific Seeds

Syngenta AG Market Overview:

– The maize/corn seed market is projected to record a robust CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.