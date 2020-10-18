Maize Seed Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Maize Seed Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Maize Seed manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The present report carries out an in-depth analysis of the maize/corn seed market, providing information on utilization of seeds. Maize or corn (Zea Mays) is the third-largest planted crop, after wheat and rice. The crop is mostly used and traded as a feed crop, but it is also an important food crop. Corn is a versatile cereal crop grown in tropical, subtropical, and temperate regions of the world.
Maize/corn is widely cultivated throughout the world; major producing countries with high demand for corn seeds are the United States, China, Brazil, Argentina, India, Mexico, Indonesia, and France. The Americas form the largest corn seed market, accounting for nearly 65% of the global market share.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Expansion of Area under Maize
The global area harvested under corn has grown at a CAGR of 1.5% during the period 2010-2011 to 2018-19. The corn seed sectors, particularly in South America, are promising regions for growth, with overall growing industrial demand for corn. Consumption is expected to be higher, driven mainly by the demand for animal feed. The use for fuel ethanol is projected to rise quite slowly.
Increasing demand for animal feed is expected to pick up pace in the future, owing to the growing demand, economic growth, rise in income, and increasing demand for livestock and consumer preferences.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific holds a share of 27% in 2018-2019, in terms of global area harvested under corn. In the Asia-Pacific region, corn plays a vital role, especially in animal feed, as well as for food and industrial consumption. For industrial use, corn serves as a feedstock for starches and sugars, which further have wider applications. Government support is further encouraging higher sales of corn seeds in the region, as the governments across the region are supplying the farmers with low-cost and high-quality seeds.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Maize Seed Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Expansion of Area under Maize
4.3.2 Advancements in Breeding Technologies
4.3.3 Rising Demand for Corn as Human Food and Starch in the Industrial Sector
4.3.4 Expanding Demand from the Poultry and Animal Feed Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rising Concerns over GM Seeds
4.4.2 Years Involved in Development of New Traits
4.4.3 Lower Prices Affecting Profitability
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 US
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.1.3 Mexico
5.1.1.4 Rest of North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.2.1 Germany
5.1.2.2 UK
5.1.2.3 France
5.1.2.4 Spain
5.1.2.5 Italy
5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.3.1 China
5.1.3.2 Japan
5.1.3.3 India
5.1.3.4 South Korea
5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 South America
5.1.4.1 Brazil
5.1.4.2 Argentina
5.1.4.3 Rest of South America
5.1.5 Africa
5.1.5.1 Egypt
5.1.5.2 South Africa
5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Advanta Seeds
6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG
6.3.3 China National Seed
6.3.4 CP Seed
6.3.5 DLF Trifoliu
6.3.6 DowDuPont Inc.
6.3.7 Groupe Limagrain
6.3.8 Hefei Fengbao
6.3.9 ICI Seeds
6.3.10 Nuziveedu Seeds
6.3.11 Pacific Seeds
6.3.12 Syngenta AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
