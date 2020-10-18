Incident Response Services Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Incident Response Services Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Incident Response Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Advanced threat detection solutions are being employed by firms in industries, like IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare to detect the trespassers, whose main aim is cybercrime. Various security solutions are being installed by enterprises, which establish network, e-mail, database, and web security. Meanwhile all incidents cannot be prevented, there are measures organizations can take to minimize their attack and lessen the frequency and severity of incidents.

Top Players Are:

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Dell, Inc.

BAE Systems

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

FireEye Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. Market Overview:

The market was valued at USD 18.26 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 51.29 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 18.96% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the sophistication and frequency of attacks increasing, more organizations are beginning to prioritize incident response teams who can help mitigate the impact of security threats to any organization.

– There has been rise in cases of cyberattacks, globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider ‘Doctors’ Management Service’ suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients’ data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.

– Proposals, principles, laws, rules, standards, and guidelines are spreading in global forums, federal agencies, state legislatures, and business world, regarding enforcing security standards. In 2018, the US SEC involved in requiring cybersecurity disclosures in financial statements. GDPR fines for non-compliance may be upto 22.28 USD million, or if higher, 4% of an organization’s annual turnover.