Synthetic Biology Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic Biology Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Synthetic Biology manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , synthetic biology is a new interdisciplinary area that involves the application of engineering principles to biology. It aims at the re-designing and fabrication of biological components and systems. Therefore, it combines the knowledge of genomics and chemical synthesis of DNA for the rapid production of catalogued DNA sequences. It is a novel technology and the value chain of a product manufacturing includes steps that require collaborative efforts by two or more companies.

Top Players Are:

  • Amyris Inc.
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
  • Genscript
  • Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
  • Intrexon Corporation
  • New England Biolabs Inc.
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Synthetic Genomics Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The synthetic biology market has witnessed a CAGR of nearly 20%. There are certain factors propelling the growth of the market, including increasing support from the government and private institutions, increasing R&D investments in drug discovery, and the development and declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing.
  • The increasing involvement of government bodies, research institutes, and large-scale organizations in synthetic biology research activities is likely to support the market over the next few years. The governments of various nations have been providing support for research on synthetic biology, due to its wide applications. There has been a lot of research studies and projects, running in various countries with respect to synthetic biology that have tried to tap various complexities in the genomes of organisms, and hence, have helped in creating more effective and efficient therapies to treat them.
  • There has also been an increasing application of genome editing in agriculture. Hence, with the increasing support from the government and private institutions, the market is expected to increase during the forecast period.
  • The synthetic biology technologies and products are also finding significant usage in various application areas. Since the organisms engineered with synthetic biology techniques are relatively reasonable, owing to their use in various industrial applications, which also translates in a reduction in the cost of research, the demand for these techniques is increasing considerably across the world.<

    Key Market Trends:

    Genome Engineering is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment

    Genome engineering has appeared as the most prominent technology utilized in synthetic biotechnology. The researchers expect this technology to continue to lead over the forthcoming years. In addition, other factors, such as advances in CRISPR-toolbox and DNA synthesis technologies, the need for rapid, cheap, multiplex modification of genomes, and ongoing research activities are expected to drive the growth of the genome engineering market during the forecast period.

    Hence, with a wide range of applications for genome engineering, many companies are investing in genome engineering, globally, as many government entities are turning toward biomass and climate change.

    North America is Expected to Dominate the Synthetic Biology Market in the Forecast Period

    North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the synthetic biology market due to factors, such as the increasing demand for bio-based products, increased investments in synthetic biology companies, and rising R&D funding for synthetic biology. The increasing support from the government and private institutions and increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development are also major growth factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

