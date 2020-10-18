Indonesia Textiles Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Indonesia Textiles Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Indonesia Textiles manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Indonesia Textiles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244046

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244046

Key Market Trends:

Accelerating exports growth to Drive the Market

– Indonesia is among the top 10 textile-producing nations in the world. The country is also the 12th largest textile and apparel exporter, with major exporting destinations, including the United States, EU, and Middle-East.

– The countrys exports were relatively stagnant during the four year period of 2012-2016. The biggest increase in exports was witnessed in yarn and garments during 2016-2018.

– According to API, in the year 2017, the country faced declines in exports in Japan and the European Union, which were offset by rising textile demand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

– However, despite the global decline in the textile demand, the overall textile exports of the country rose by 8 % on a year-on-year basis in 2018, according to the Indonesian Textile Association (API). The United States still maintained top market destination for Indonesian textiles.

– Thus the above-mentioned factors are driving the textile industry in Indonesia.

Garments Stand out as the Largest Segment

The garment segment accounted for 22.23%, by volume in 2018, and 38.13%, by revenue, in 2018.

– The garment and textiles industry in Indonesia is raising the bar in the global textiles market, with the revenue of apparel reaching almost USD 16 billion in 2018.

– The Indonesian government has set a target to increase the export value of textiles and garments to USD 75 billion, by 2030.

– This step is expected to increase Indonesias textiles and apparel products share in the global market, by reaching 5%, by 2030.

– Domestic demand for garments is also rising, owing to the rising purchasing power of people, demand for new fashion, expansion of internet retailing, and growing sales channels.

– From the above-mentioned points, we can see a vast scope for the garments segment of the textiles industry in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244046

Detailed TOC of Indonesia Textiles Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Exports Growth

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Dependency on Imported Raw Material

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Textile Type

5.1.1 Fiber

5.1.2 Yarn

5.1.3 Fabric

5.1.4 Garment

5.1.5 Other Textiles

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Indorama Corporation (PT. Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk)

6.4.2 PT Argo Pantes Tbk

6.4.3 PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk

6.4.4 PT Century Textile Industry Tbk (Toray Industries Inc.)

6.4.5 PT Eratex Djaja Tbk

6.4.6 PT Indo Kordsa Tbk

6.4.7 PT Pan Brothers Tbk

6.4.8 PT Panasia Group

6.4.9 PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk

6.4.10 PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

6.4.11 PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia Tbk

6.4.12 PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk

6.4.13 PT Tyfountex Indonesia

6.4.14 PT. Ever Shine Tex Tbk

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Government Initiative to Attract Investment in the Industry

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Oak Wine Barrel Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Allergy Diagnostic Assay Kits Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Size, Share 2020 Growing Rapidly with Industry Key Players, Business Prospect, Supply and Demand Status, Emerging Trends Till 2024

Food Automation Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Digestive Health Food And Drink Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Tunnel Lighting Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Rafoxanide Market Size Expansion by Prominent Players, Industry Share, Global Industry Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Report Includes COVID-19 Impact on Industry

Aircraft Insecticides Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Comprehensive Overview of Global Key Players with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Digital Banking Platform and Services Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Electric Gripper Market Size and Key Developments by Global Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Status of Manufacturers, and Product Specification Forecast to 2020-2024