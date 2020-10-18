Milk Packaging Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Milk Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Milk Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The packaging of milk is an important aspect to protect, carry, and market in order to sustain its freshness and convenient form of the product. There are various packaging types which are used for packaging milk, such as bottles, cans, and pouches. The trends associated with the packaging types vary with respect to country and region. There are diverse reasons for good packaging of milk like safety, information, ease of storage & handling, and distribution damages.

Top Players Are:

Stanpac Inc.

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Elopak AS

Tetra Pak International SA

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Indevco Group

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

CKS Packaging Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc. Market Overview:

The global milk packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Milk packaging contributes to almost one-third of the global dairy packaging demand, followed by packaging for cheese and frozen varieties of milk or milk products.

– More than 70% of the fresh milk packaging is contributed by HDPE bottles, leading to lesser demand for glass bottle packaging. The trend of on-the-go consumption, the convenience of the easy pour, the appealing packaging quality, health awareness showcased by drinkable dairy-like, soy-based and sour milk, have created a significant demand for milk packaging.