Milk Packaging Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Milk Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Milk Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The packaging of milk is an important aspect to protect, carry, and market in order to sustain its freshness and convenient form of the product. There are various packaging types which are used for packaging milk, such as bottles, cans, and pouches. The trends associated with the packaging types vary with respect to country and region. There are diverse reasons for good packaging of milk like safety, information, ease of storage & handling, and distribution damages.
Key Market Trends:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Paperboard to Witness Significant Demand
– The growing awareness associated with the environment is expected to have a positive impact on the paperboard packaging owing to its recyclable features.
– It offers extra protection to the stored product and increases shelf life. Moreover, the information imprinted on the packaging is clear and provide high visibility, which is likely to propel the market growth.
– In addition, it omits the option for plastic or any other packaging which can be harmful to the environment. The aforementioned factors are projected to fuel the utilization of paperboard packaging for milk over the forecast period.
– The production of paperboard for packaging purpose is increasing all over the world due to benefits like its recyclable and decomposable property.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region has a high potential for lactose-free dairy products as a healthy alternative to lactose products which is likely to complement the production of milk, thereby, propelling the market growth.
– In addition, the population in the region is usually tolerant of the lactose-containing products which create new avenues for lacrosse-free products. Furthermore, the rising concerns over child nutrition are projected to complement milk consumption, propelling the market.
– Besides, the region is rich with farmers that have milk trading as their main source of income owing to which the market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
– In countries, such as India, despite being responsible for almost 16% of the global milk production, there is a considerable difference in supply and demand. Even in such unfavorable conditions, the Indian government has decided to continue the ban on import of milk and milk products and is largely supporting local producers to develop their yields. The government is also aiding foreign companies in setting up local production. This is the case with many other Asia-Pacific countries, like China, as well.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Milk Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Health Concerns Among Consumers
4.3.2 Increasing Consumption of Flavoured Milk
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Packaging Type
5.1.1 Cans
5.1.2 Bottles/Containers
5.1.3 Cartons
5.1.4 Pouches/Bags
5.1.5 Other Packaging Types
5.2 By Material
5.2.1 Plastic
5.2.2 Glass
5.2.3 Paperboard
5.2.4 Metal
5.2.5 Other Materials
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Argentina
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Stanpac Inc.
6.1.2 Evergreen Packaging LLC
6.1.3 Elopak AS
6.1.4 Tetra Pak International SA
6.1.5 Amcor Limited
6.1.6 Ball Corporation
6.1.7 Indevco Group
6.1.8 Clondalkin Flexible Packaging
6.1.9 CKS Packaging Inc.
6.1.10 Crown Holdings Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
