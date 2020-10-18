Protective Relays Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Protective Relays Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Protective Relays manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Electricity is one of the most widely used forms of energy, which is vital for any economy. About 80% of the people in the world have access to electricity and the rate is increasing due to growth in urbanization. Residential and commercial sectors hold the largest share of the overall electricity consumption. Therefore the supply of electricity is increasing and along with that the growth of the distribution feeder protection system, and hence, the fueling the protective relays market. Installing protective relays can help eliminate the risk of damage.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Renewable Energy is expected to Increase the Demand the Use of Protective Relays
– Renewable energy (RE) has been chosen as an alternative power source because it is eco-friendly, eco-green and mainly due to its sustainable nature. One form of renewable energy is solar energy which has a massive potential to contribute to energy security and meet some of the worlds electricity demands.
– The growing demand for solar electricity, coupled with the increased establishment and revamping of the smart grid, is the main factor fueling the demand for protective relays in this application segment. Protective Relaying Devices (PRD) are used at different functional levels and different applications within a smart grid which can automatically avoid or mitigate power outages, power quality problems, and service disruptions. They are designed such that failure of one part of the network will result in no loss of supply to end users.
– Additionally, with the growing demand for electrical equipment among the end user, there is a growth in the number of distribution networks and transmission lines. This is set to increase the number of substations in the near future, which in turn will boost the market for protective relays.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region is being dominated by two highly populated country i.e. India and China. Rising population in countries like China, Japan, and India has stimulated the demand for residential infrastructure and electricity consumption, therefore accelerating the demand for electricity in the nations mentioned above is the crucial attribute backing the demand for the protective relay market.
– Moreover, according to NITI Aayog, India is home to 18% of the worlds population but uses only 6% of the worlds primary energy. Indias energy consumption has almost doubled since 2000 and the potential for further rapid growth is enormous. Urbanization will be a key diver of this trend which in result will create a positive outlook for protective relays market.
– Further, Japan is hosting Summer Olympics 2020 which will ensue in infrastructural development, which is anticipated to propel the growth of protective relay market during the forecasted period
– Therefore, all the above factors combined will fuel the protective relays market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Protective Relays Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in Electricity Consumption
4.3.2 Increasing Use of Renewable Energy Sources
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Higher Installation Costs
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Voltage Range
6.1.1 Low-Voltage Protective Relay
6.1.2 Medium-Voltage Protective Relay
6.1.3 High-Voltage Protective Relay
6.2 By Application
6.2.1 Feeder Protection
6.2.2 Transmission Line Protection
6.2.3 Transformer Protection
6.2.4 Motor Protection
6.2.5 Other Applications
6.3 By End-user Industry
6.3.1 Utilities
6.3.2 Industries
6.3.3 Other End-user Industries
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 United States
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 United Kingdom
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 Japan
6.4.3.3 India
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.4.1 Brazil
6.4.4.2 Argentina
6.4.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6.4.5.1 UAE
6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
6.4.5.3 South Africa
6.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 ABB Group
7.1.2 Alstom SA
7.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
7.1.4 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
7.1.5 Woodward Inc.
7.1.6 Eaton Corporation
7.1.7 Toshiba Corporation
7.1.8 Bender GmbH & Co. KG
7.1.9 Siemens AG
7.1.10 Littelfuse Inc.
7.1.11 NR Electric Co. Ltd
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
