Protective Relays Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Protective Relays Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Protective Relays manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Electricity is one of the most widely used forms of energy, which is vital for any economy. About 80% of the people in the world have access to electricity and the rate is increasing due to growth in urbanization. Residential and commercial sectors hold the largest share of the overall electricity consumption. Therefore the supply of electricity is increasing and along with that the growth of the distribution feeder protection system, and hence, the fueling the protective relays market. Installing protective relays can help eliminate the risk of damage.

Top Players Are:

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Woodward Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Bender GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens AG

Littelfuse Inc.

NR Electric Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The protective relays market was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.70 billion by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.98% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. A protective relay is designed to trip a circuit breaker, whenever there is an electric fault identified. They assist in disconnecting the identified faulty portion from the rest of the circuit.

– With the increasing investments in infrastructure projects across different regions worldwide, there is growth in energy consumption coupled with the rising popularity of smart grid technologies for energy management. Therefore to mitigate the risk of damage due to system failure, relays are often used in parallel systems.

– Further, due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding the extinction of conventional sources of energy the growth of the renewable energy sector is set to draw new infrastructural investments that will spur the demand for protective relays.