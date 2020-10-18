Special Graphite Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Special Graphite Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Special Graphite manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Special Graphite market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244496

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244496

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry

– Special graphite is majorly used in the electronics industry. The applications of special graphite products in the electronics industry include the manufacturing of silicon semiconductor, compound semi-conductor, LED chips, lithium-ion batteries, LCD panels, hard disk, etc.

– The special graphite components, such as heaters, crucibles, reflectors, and heat shields, are also used for crystal growing units. The high-temperature zone of the furnace consists of heat-resistant graphite components.

– Special graphite is mostly used in the semiconductor and LED industries, for the production of polysilicon. The products made from special graphite include cleaned electrodes for polysilicon separation, heat shields, thermal insulation components, and gas ducts for converters.

– The finished semiconductor product is manufactured after silicon epitaxy process, in which wafers are passed on graphite susceptors. These susceptors are generally made from high-strength isostatic graphite.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

The United States is one of the top importers of specialty graphite, globally. The country is also a key market player in the production of specialty graphite. The decline in the construction activities, and drop in the oil and gas exploration and production had an impact on the consumption of specialty graphite molds in the United States, till 2016. However, with the recovery of oil and gas prices and the growth in residential construction, the domestic production of crude steel has recorded a growth in the recent years. The manufacturers of specialty graphite materials in the country have been gaining leverage, in terms of profits, by improving the performance indicators of the plant and reducing the operational costs involved in the production. Canada is the ninth-largest importer of synthetic graphite, with a value of around USD 25 million and a volume of approximately 126 kilo metric ton. The automotive sector is among the prime manufacturing sectors in the country. Furthermore, the production of motor vehicles is expected to augment, in turn, increasing the demand for iron and steel products. Hence, an increase in the demand for specialty graphite molds is expected in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244496

Detailed TOC of Special Graphite Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Government Policies for Solar Energy

4.1.2 Augmenting Demand from the Growing Lithium-ion Battery Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Expandable Graphite as a Flame Retardant Material

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Tightened Supplies of Graphite Electrodes by China

4.2.2 Development of Lithium Titanium Oxide as Anode in Lithium Ion Batteries in High-end Applications

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Extruded Graphite

5.1.2 Isotropic Graphite

5.1.3 Molded Graphite

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics

5.2.2 Photovoltaic

5.2.3 Foundry & Metallurgy

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 UAE

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd

7.4.2 Graphite India Ltd

7.4.3 Ibiden Co. Ltd

7.4.4 Mersen SA

7.4.5 Morgan

7.4.6 Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd

7.4.7 Pingdingshan Kaiyuan Special Graphite Co. Ltd

7.4.8 SEC Carbon Ltd

7.4.9 SGL Group – The Carbon Company

7.4.10 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

7.4.11 Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd

7.4.12 Yichang Xincheng

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Graphite Used in PVD and CVD Techniques

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Smart Transformer Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

Neurosurgical Drills Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026

Magnesium Chloride Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2024

Tea Market Size, Global Trends Evaluations 2020 Competitive Strategies, Key Players, Business Growth Rate, Technology, Development Status till 2024

Carbonated Ready to Drink Tea Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Medical Compression Stockings Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026

Twin-Tip Marker Pens Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

TAC Film Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026

Bathroom Ventilation Fans Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

PV Power Station Operator Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Log Management (LM) System Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Neurosurgery Surgery Navigation Software Market Size, Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024