Brazil Food Flavor And Enhancer Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
A flavor enhancer is a substance that is added to a food to supplement or enhance its original taste or flavor. Based on type, the Brazilian food flavor and enhancer market has been segmented into natural flavor, artificial flavor/synthetic flavor, and nature-identical flavor. Based on application, the Brazilian food flavor and enhancer market has been segmented into bakery, confectionery, beverage, dairy, processed food, and others. The use of natural flavors, such as citrus peels and juices, essences of fruits, spice vanilla sugar, coffee flavorings, etc., in various applications, such as beverages and processed foods, is driving the market. Flavor ingredients available in chicken and beef flavor, with roasted or boiled varieties; as well as white meat and dark roast. They are not only ideal for replacing classical process flavors but also they are also fast and easy-to-use for various applications in the processed food.
Key Market Trends:
Growing Market For Natural Food Additives in The Country
The increasing consumer interest in nutritionally enriched products and all natural foods is promoting the demand for high-value premium and natural additives. The flavored products and alternative sweeteners remain the largest product types in the segment. The changing lifestyles of people in Brazil also impact their food habits. Natural herbs and spices were earlier used in domestic cooking to add flavors to the food, which is turning out to be an industrial need at present to cater to the big food processors in the local market. Legislatory organizations in the country are constantly making efforts to ensure the circulation of value-based and clean-label products in the country, which is acting as a driver for the food flavor and enhancer market in the country, compelling it to maintain the transparency between the consumers and final tailored products.
Synthetic Flavor Holds a Major Share in the Market
The market is dominated by synthetic food flavor followed by natural flavor and nature identical flavors. Volume of the market for synthetic flavors is quiet higher compared to natural flavors. Although, natural flavors are priced in the higher end, therefore there is little difference between the values of both segments. Consumers with predominant convenience and processed food diet are at greater risk of consuming synthetic flavorings. Synthetic flavors have ill health impacts, if taken for long term. Therefore, regulatory bodies play a key role in making the use of synthetic flavors safe for consuming. A plethora of artificial flavors are available in the market, such as almond flavor, amaretto flavor, apple cinnamon flavor, apple flavor, apple pie type flavor, apricot flavor, artificial amaretto, etc.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
