Fresh Food Packaging Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Fresh Food Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Fresh Food Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Fresh food packaging provides protection, safety and gives great resistance to protect from microorganisms and bacteria. Moreover, the food enclosed in the package needed to be safeguarded from other things such as vibration, compression, temperature, among others. Major packaging materials such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal manufacturers are ensuring not to affect the quality of food by producing healthy and convenient products.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of Products to Drive the market Growth
– After packaging, it takes time for packaged food to reach consumers across various parts of the world. The packaged food may not be fresh and might lose its aroma and taste before reaching the consumer. The threat of food being spoilt before reaching the consumer is increasing, as it would result in a loss of the capital invested in the packaging.
– To overcome this, food processing industries are investing in technologies and various new packaging techniques, such as intelligent packaging and engineering science, which help in increasing the shelf life of the product. Organizations are focusing on consumer satisfaction, apart from revenues, as it impacts the image and value in the market.
– Increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding consuming fresh food are influencing consumers to opt for packaged products with a longer shelf life. Therefore, rising demand for better shelf life products across countries such as the United States is driving the market growth.
Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market
– Asia-Pacific has experienced positive growth in the fresh food packaging market and is estimated to witness significant growth, over the forecast period. The disposable income of consumers in the region has witnessed significant growth, which increased the standard of living of people in the region.
– The growing urban population in India and China is increasing the demand for fresh food packaging in this region. India and China, together contributed over 70% of the total share of Asia-Pacific share, in 2018.
– The increasing exports of fruits and vegetables in Asia-pacific is increasing the growth of the market. The world imports of fruit and vegetables have increased by 17.6%, imports of fruits and vegetables in the Asia Pacific region increased by a remarkable 51.6%.
– Moreover, in a country such as India, the growing demand for online food ordering is increasing the usage of packaged food boxes which is pushing the fresh food packaging market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Fresh Food Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of the Products
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Convenience Food
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Prices of Raw Materials
4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Material
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 Glass
5.1.4 Paper and Paperboard
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Cans
5.2.2 Converted Roll Stock
5.2.3 Gusseted Box
5.2.4 Corrugated Box
5.2.5 Boxboard
5.2.6 Other Packaging Types
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Poultry and Meat Products
5.3.2 Dairy Products
5.3.3 Vegetables and Fruits
5.3.4 Sea Food
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
6.1.3 Smurfit Kappa Group
6.1.4 Mondi Limited
6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.6 International Paper Company
6.1.7 Sonoco Products
6.1.8 Schur Flexibles Group
6.1.9 Anchor Packaging Inc.
6.1.10 ITC Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
