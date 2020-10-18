Fresh Food Packaging Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Fresh Food Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Fresh Food Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Fresh food packaging provides protection, safety and gives great resistance to protect from microorganisms and bacteria. Moreover, the food enclosed in the package needed to be safeguarded from other things such as vibration, compression, temperature, among others. Major packaging materials such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal manufacturers are ensuring not to affect the quality of food by producing healthy and convenient products.

Top Players Are:

Amcor Limited

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

International Paper Company

Sonoco Products

Schur Flexibles Group

Anchor Packaging Inc.

ITC Limited Market Overview:

The fresh food packaging market is expected to reach USD 118.31 billion in 2024 from USD 83.48 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.50% in the forecast period 2019-2024. Nanotechnology, which represents the discipline of tiny materials, is ready to play a significant role in food manufacturing and packaging. Nanostructured materials are used as antimicrobial thin films, oxygen hunters, and gas-permeable composites. At the same time, nanocomposite films are employed to remove dirty air, for example, carbon dioxide from the package. The freshness of food can be observed by the people, during its storing or conveyance.

– Fresh food packaging is a packaging technique to prevent food from a change of state or contamination from physical, chemical, and biological sources. This helps in longer storage of the product. The affordable, convenient, and sustainable packaging material such as PET, paper, aluminum, and polyvinyl chloride is increasing the demand from customers, which in turn, is increasing the packaging rate of poultry and meat products, fruits and vegetables and dairy products.