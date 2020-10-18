Super Abrasives Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Super Abrasives Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Super Abrasives manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Super Abrasives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244475

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244475

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– Owing to the properties, such as extreme hardness and no microcracking, super abrasives are proven to be beneficial in the manufacturing of efficient products for the industry.

– Super abrasives are the ideal choice for manufacturing several essential automotive components, like powertrains, engines, and steering mechanisms.

– Super abrasives are used in the finishing of cam/crankshaft grinding, gear shaft grinding, steering components, injection systems, and belts, among others.

– The demand for powertrains is increasing significantly, and account for the majority of the super abrasives consumption.

– There have been increasing technological developments in the automotive manufacturing processes, in order to achieve better fuel efficiencies and enhance the life of motor vehicles. The usage of super abrasives for manufacturing automotive components has proven to be useful in increasing the life of wheels, as well as achieving higher G-ratios at the same power.

– The automotive industry has been growing significantly, for the past few years. In 2017, around 73.46 million cars were produced worldwide. In the past two decades, the automotive industry had perceived a lot of transformation, with the digitization of vehicles and increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for super abrasives used in the automotive sector is expected to increase at a consistent rate, in the near future.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the super abrasives market in 2018. Owing to the demand for electronics in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for super abrasives in the manufacturing processes is also increasing in the region.

– In India, the consumer durables, like electronics appliances, have witnessed a tremendous increase in the production and sales, owing to the growing middle-class income, rapid urbanization, and change in lifestyle of the working class. Government initiatives have supported the expansion of consumer electronics production.

– Many global manufacturers have expanded their production facilities in the country, and many manufacturing projects are underway in the next 10 years.

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 41%, between 2017 and 2020, to reach a value of USD 400 billion. Such demand and viable opportunities for production, in the consumer electronics segment in India, are expected to provide a wide array of opportunities for the consumption of super abrasives in the coming years.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to boost the market studied during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244475

Detailed TOC of Super Abrasives Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 CNC Machines Replacing Old Technologies

4.1.2 Conventional Abrasives Substituted by Super Abrasives

4.1.3 Increasing Use in the Automobile Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investment due to High Cost of Abrasives

4.2.2 Advanced Technological Requirements

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Diamond

5.1.1.1 Vitrified Diamond

5.1.1.2 Electroplated Diamond

5.1.1.3 Resin Bond Diamond

5.1.1.4 Metal Diamond

5.1.2 Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

5.1.2.1 Vitrified CBN

5.1.2.2 Electroplated CBN

5.1.2.3 Resin Bond CBN

5.1.2.4 Metal CBN

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Medical

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Oil and Gas

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Powertrain

5.3.2 Bearing

5.3.3 Gear

5.3.4 Tool Grinding

5.3.5 Turbine

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4.4 Others

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Action SuperAbrasive

6.4.3 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Carborundum Universal Ltd

6.4.5 Guangdong Chanway Industrial Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Diamant Gesellschaft Tesch GmbH

6.4.7 Diametal AG

6.4.8 Dr.Kaiser

6.4.9 Eagles Superabrasives

6.4.10 Gunter Effgen GmbH

6.4.11 Ehwa Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Zhuhai Elephant Abrasives Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Finzler, Schrock & Kimmel GmbH

6.4.14 Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools

6.4.15 Zhengzhou Hongtuo Superabrasive Products Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Husqvarna AB

6.4.17 Klingspor

6.4.18 Krebs & RiedelSchleifscheibenfabrik GmbH & Co.

6.4.19 KURE GRINDING WHEEL

6.4.20 Mirka Ltd

6.4.21 Noritake

6.4.22 Saint-Gobain Abrasives (Saint Gobain) 9.23 Sak Industries Private Limited

6.4.23 Hyperion Materials & Technologies

6.4.24 Shanghai Z&Y Industrial Diamond Co. Ltd

6.4.25 Sia Abrasives Industries AG

6.4.26 SlipNaxos Chile SA

6.4.27 Jiangsu Subei Grinding Wheel Factory Co. Ltd

6.4.28 Super Abrasives Inc.

6.4.29 Zische Schleifwerzeuge GmbH

6.4.30 Toyoda Van Moppes Ltd

6.4.31 Tyrolit

6.4.32 VSM AG

6.4.33 White Dove Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Expertise in Developing New Technology

7.2 Miniaturization of Super Abrasives to Nano Scale: Usage in Medical and Electronic Components

7.3 Growing Research for Cost Reduction

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Produced Water Treatment Market Share by Applications 2020 Size by Industry Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Salmon Calcitonin Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

eClinical Solutions Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2023

Office LED Lamps Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Facial Wipes Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Super Fruit Juices Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Automotive Force Sensor Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Lithium Ion Secondary Battery Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026

Belt Pulleys Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Holography for Industrial Applications Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Kosher Foods Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Papaverine Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026