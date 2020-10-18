United States Diabetes Devices Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“United States Diabetes Devices Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the United States Diabetes Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring).

Top Players Are:

Becton and Dickenson

Medtronic

Roche

Insulet

Abbott

Dexcom

Tandem

Ypsomed

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Eli Lilly Market Overview:

– The USA diabetes devices market has been estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Diabetes care devices are used to control glucose levels in the blood. The main types of diabetes care devices include glucose monitoring devices and management devices.

– The continuous glucose monitoring devices are widely used, due to technological innovations.