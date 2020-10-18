Anti-venom Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Anti-venom Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Anti-venom manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Antivenom (or antivenin or antivenene) is a biological product used to treat venomous bites or stings. Antivenom is created by extracting venom from the relevant species of animal, which includes snakes, spiders, insects, fish, etc. The market is segmented by animal and type (of venom). The animals considered are snakes, scorpion, spiders, etc. The other animals segment includes bees, marine animals, such as fish, jellyfish, and insects. The types considered are polyvalent heterologous, monovalent heterologous, homologous, and small molecule anti-toxins.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Polyvalent Heterologous Antivenom Segment is Poised to Register Robust Growth.
The term ‘heterologous’ indicates that the anti-venom is produced from an animal immunized by an organism differing from that against which it is to be used. Polyvalent anti-venoms are produced by obtaining the hyper-immunizing venom from two or more species and the resultant anti-venom contains neutralizing antibodies against the venom of two or more species. They are useful in regions where there are too many poisonous species to produce monovalent anti-venoms against all of them.
The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period
Geographically, North America holds the largest market share with respect to demand and revenue. In the United States, every state, except Maine, Alaska, and Hawaii, is home to at least one of the 20 venomous snake species. Up to 95% of all snakebite-related deaths in the United States are attributed to the western and eastern diamondback rattlesnakes. Furthermore, the majority of bites in the United States occur in the south-western part of the country, as the rattlesnake population in the eastern states are much lower. The United States contributes a major share to the anti-venom market, due to the establishment of snake poison control centers, increase in antivenom products, and rise in clinical trial conducting firms for anti-venom products, and established healthcare facilities in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Anti-venom Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Antivenoms Available
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complexities Involved in The Preparation of the Correct Immunogens
4.3.2 Lack of Regulatory Capacity for the Control of Antivenoms in Countries
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Animal
5.1.1 Snake
5.1.2 Scorpion
5.1.3 Spiders
5.1.4 Other Animals
5.2 By Antivenom Type
5.2.1 Polyvalent Heterologous Antivenoms
5.2.2 Monovalent Heterologous Antivenom
5.2.3 Homologous Antivenoms
5.2.4 Small Molecule Anti-Toxins
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.2 Laboratorios Silanes (Bioclon Institute)
6.1.3 CSL Limited
6.1.4 BTG PLC
6.1.5 Merck & Co.
6.1.6 Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)
6.1.7 Flynn Pharma (Micropharm)
6.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
