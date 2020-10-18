Anti-venom Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Anti-venom Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Anti-venom manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Antivenom (or antivenin or antivenene) is a biological product used to treat venomous bites or stings. Antivenom is created by extracting venom from the relevant species of animal, which includes snakes, spiders, insects, fish, etc. The market is segmented by animal and type (of venom). The animals considered are snakes, scorpion, spiders, etc. The other animals segment includes bees, marine animals, such as fish, jellyfish, and insects. The types considered are polyvalent heterologous, monovalent heterologous, homologous, and small molecule anti-toxins.

Pfizer Inc.

Laboratorios Silanes (Bioclon Institute)

CSL Limited

BTG PLC

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

Flynn Pharma (Micropharm)

Boehringer Ingelheim Market Overview:

The anti-venom market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 4.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Snakebite is a neglected public health issue in many tropical and subtropical countries. About 5 million snake bites occur each year, resulting in up to 2.5 million envenoming’s (poisoning from snake bites) and at least 100,000 deaths, and around three times as many amputations and other permanent disabilities.

– Due to the involvement of international health organizations in producing safe and effective anti-venoms, people are aware of the anti-venom drugs.

– Anti-venom production is difficult and expensive. The cost of several anti-venoms has increased dramatically over the last two decades, making treatment unaffordable for most of the people who are in need of it.