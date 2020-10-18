Biodegradable Polymers Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Biodegradable Polymers Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Biodegradable Polymers manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Biodegradable Polymers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

– Biodegradable polymers are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, blister packaging, etc., as they do not have adverse effects on the environment. The most important challenge for many food and beverages companies is to extend shelf-life by improving the packaging.

– The major bio-degradable polymers, which are used in rigid packaging, include PLA and PHA/PBS. They are also used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, and plates, among others.

– The increasing intervention of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade polymers for beverage and snack packaging.

– Moreover, the consumption of bio-degradable polymers in making bottles and containers is increasing across the world. The production of bottles and containers is more in China, since it is the manufacturing hub for major products. Hence, the consumption of bioplastics is expected to increase during the forecast period.

– They are used in packaging films for food items, medicines, and beverage bottles, and in packaging of non-food products, such as napkins and tissues, toilet paper, nappies, sanitary towels, cardboard and coat paper for food wrapping paper, coated cardboards to make cups, plates, and so on.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia- Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China and India, dominate the market.

– China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the biopolymers market.

– The Indian bio-degradable polymers market is still in its nascent stage, with the presence of few number of players in the market. Comparatively, lower awareness and less stringent regulations related to environment quality plague the growth of the biopolymer industry in the country. However, with increasing pollution-related issues in cities, like Delhi and Mumbai, people are being aware of the importance of using eco-friendly products.

– Japan has been active in the innovation and development of biopolymers, in order to develop diversified applications of bio-degradable polymers in various industries where plastics are used. Japan, known to be the world’s largest innovative country, is a forerunner in technological advancement. The country serves as the third-largest automotive producer, and has one of the largest electronics goods industry.

– Electrical and electronics manufacturing is one of the most prominent sectors in the ASEAN region. The sector accounts for nearly 30-35% of the total exports of the region. Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam are the key manufacturing hubs for electrical and electronics products in the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Biodegradable Polymers Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Preference toward Eco-friendly Polymers to Preserve Environment

4.1.2 Regulation on Non-degradable Polymers in Many Countries

4.1.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness in Developed and Developing Nations

4.1.4 Non-toxic Nature of Biodegradable Polymers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Price Compared to Petroleum-based polymers

4.2.2 Low Awareness in Low Income Countries

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Starch-based Plastics

5.1.2 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.3 PolyHydroxy Alkanoates (PHA)

5.1.4 Polyesters (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)

5.1.5 Cellulose Derivatives

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Textile

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.3 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 BIOTEC GmbH & Co.

6.4.3 Cardia Bioplastics Limited

6.4.4 Corbion Purac

6.4.5 Cortec Group

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

6.4.8 FP International

6.4.9 Innovia Films

6.4.10 Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Merck

6.4.13 Metabolix Inc.

6.4.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.15 NatureWorks LLC

6.4.16 Novamont SpA

6.4.17 Purac

6.4.18 Rodenburg Biopolymers

6.4.19 Showa Denko KK

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications of Bio-degradable Plastics

7.2 Increasing Research in Drug Delivery

7.3 Rising Regulations in Emerging Countries

