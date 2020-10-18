Mobile Analytics Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Analytics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Mobile Analytics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Mobile analytics solutions are useful in identifying meaningful patterns in data that is exclusively generated from mobile sources, such as mobile applications, mobile platforms, and mobile internet browsing. In the current market scenario, the term mobile analytics is used by various organizations to describe different types of data discovery. In the study, three major applications – Application Analytics, Campaign/Marketing Analytics, and Service/Performance Analytics were considered.

OpenText Corporation

Facebook Inc.

GoodData Corporation

Google LLC

Tune Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corp.

GateB AG

Tableau Software Inc.

The mobile analytics market was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.24 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). In the current market scenario, mobile advertising is responsible for the largest share of digital advertising, globally. For instance, Instagram’s ad expenditure is increasing and brands more willing to up spend on the platform.

– Majority of people use smartphones for internet search, resulting in the increased use of mobile applications and a greater focus on app analytics and mobile app marketing. According to the Ad Spends India Report 2018, the increased use of 4G and rise in the sale of low-cost smartphones have made India the second-largest online market, after China, with over 460 million internet users.

– With mobile analytics, businesses can measure the involvement of mobile in their websites, in-app traffic, and specific mobile platforms. According to Salesforce, traffic share of retail website visit through mobile in 2018 was 65% and through desktop was 29%. Moreover in all quarters of 2018, mobile dominated the traffic and order growth.