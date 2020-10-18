Mobile Analytics Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Analytics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Mobile Analytics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Mobile analytics solutions are useful in identifying meaningful patterns in data that is exclusively generated from mobile sources, such as mobile applications, mobile platforms, and mobile internet browsing. In the current market scenario, the term mobile analytics is used by various organizations to describe different types of data discovery. In the study, three major applications – Application Analytics, Campaign/Marketing Analytics, and Service/Performance Analytics were considered.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– Retailers are using mobile as a major marketing platform. The retail sector, especially e-commerce operations are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions.
– Efforts of the e-commerce companies to create personalized shopping experience are expected to draw huge revenues to the mobile analytics market, globally.
– According to Tableau’s Retail Analytics Trends for 2019, the entire retail industry is transforming from being product focused to being customer focused, so there is a need for customer metrics.
– Other trends, like 5G networks, are allowing retailers to take a leap forward. Daily flash sales reporting and AI providing tangible business value are set to increase the demand for mobile analytics in retail.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– According to TRAI, India’s telecom subscriber base, for the third time crossed 120-crore mark with Reliance Jio, BSNL and Airtel adding new customers in January 2019.
– According to the Indian government, India is now the second-largest mobile phone producer in the world after China. Due to this, the country is also witnessing a decrease in smartphones prices, which is further increasing the smartphones penetration in the country.
– As per IAMAI, urban India with an estimated population of 455 million already has 295 million using the internet.
– Immense market potential in Asia-Pacific is expected to draw several international players to expand into the region. For example, as of May 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart to expand into the Indian e-commerce market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
