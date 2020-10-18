Utility and Energy Analytics Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Utility and Energy Analytics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Utility and Energy Analytics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The energy and utility industry typically comprises of power plants generating electricity that is transmitted over long-distance transmission lines and then finally provided over distribution lines to residences and businesses. Big Data and analytics is helping the energy and utility companies overcome the industry challenges through insights based informed decision making.

Top Players Are:

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

ABB Corporation

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

SAP SE

BuildingIQ Inc.

Teradata Corporation Market Overview:

The utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 286.8 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 980.5 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.9%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Developed countries continue to consume vast amounts of energy, while the demand is increasing in developing countries. The increased demand is caused in part by the rise in population and by economic development.

– In a utility and energy company, there are many sources of Big Data, such as grid equipment, weather data, smart meters, measurements from power systems, GIS data, and data related to asset management. Companies are using this data to bring in operational efficiencies and manage energy demand for end consumers.

– The unprecedented explosion of data from the smart meter and smart grid programs, combined with the increasingly complex data retention requirements from regulators and a changing competitive landscape have created new challenges and opportunities for the transmission and distribution companies.