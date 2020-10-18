Utility and Energy Analytics Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Utility and Energy Analytics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Utility and Energy Analytics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The energy and utility industry typically comprises of power plants generating electricity that is transmitted over long-distance transmission lines and then finally provided over distribution lines to residences and businesses. Big Data and analytics is helping the energy and utility companies overcome the industry challenges through insights based informed decision making.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Meter Operation Accounts for a Significant Share of Analytics Application
– Earlier, utilities used to read meters once per month. However, some have transitioned to capturing meter data every 15 minutes, as well as every hour of every day. As a result, the terabyte of data containing valuable behavioral aspects of the consumer is generated every hour. It is important to mine the values of these data fully and Big Data analytics has become a significant contributor to this industry.
– The insights uncovered through analytics will help in creating behavioral patterns of the consumers, which will in turn help with developing new meter rate plans and services for customers.
– Moreover, with the advent of smart meters, the demand for analytics in the industry has increased with smart meters automating and stimulating usage data generation. In the United Kingdom, with the foundation for smart metering in pl
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Utility and Energy Analytics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy and Increasing Emphasis on a Greener Environment
4.3.2 Growing Consumer Focus on Energy Consumption Pattern Analysis
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Concerns and Compatibility Issues to Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-Premise
5.1.3 Hybrid Cloud
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Services
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Meter Operation
5.3.2 Load Forecasting
5.3.3 Demand Response
5.3.4 Distribution Planning
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Oracle Corporation
6.1.2 Capgemini SE
6.1.3 ABB Corporation
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 CA Technologies
6.1.6 SAS Institute Inc.
6.1.7 Siemens AG
6.1.8 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.9 SAP SE
6.1.10 BuildingIQ Inc.
6.1.11 Teradata Corporation
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
