High-end Inertial Systems Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

High-end inertial systems comprise of high-performance variants of gyroscopes, accelerometers and multi-axis integrated systems like inertial measurement units (IMUS). IMUS consist of a combination of accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and processing units. High-end inertial systems can be differentiated based on grade using performance metrics and end-user applications.

Top Players Are:

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Analog Devices Inc.

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Moog Inc.

Fairchild Semiconductor (ON Semiconductors)

VectorNav Technologies

STMicroelectronics NV

Safran Group (SAGEM)

The high-end inertial systems market was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.46%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The powerful combination of IMUS, coupled with other onboard sensor data produces reliability and automation breakthroughs for applications in industries, such as autonomous vehicles, unmanned systems, and other advanced robotics.

– The high-end inertial systems comprise of IMUâ€™s with high-performance sensors (gyroscopes, magnetometers, accelerometers) to provide highly accurate information about the surrounding environment through relative movement.

– Defense and commercial aerospace markets have always been the major consumers of the high-end inertial system market, with the market evolving positively owing to the increased R&D investments into a wide range of applications for inertial systems, it is hence driving the market forward, and the market is also benefiting from the strong position of the commercial aerospace business.