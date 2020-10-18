Molecular Sieves Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Molecular Sieves Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Molecular Sieves manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Molecular Sieves market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244877

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244877

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals

– Molecular sieves are majorly used in the petroleum refining industry. Ethanol is the backbone of the automotive industry and a major contributor to the world economy. The following graph represents the ethanol production by key countries.

– During the distillation process, the end products are 95% pure ethanol and rest 5% water. This 5% of water is adsorbed by molecular sieve material to achieve 99% pure ethanol.

– The dehydration of cracked gasses and olefin streams is basic to abstain from solidifying or the development of hydrates, amid cryogenic handling. Molecular sieves are used to remove water and other contaminants from these olefin streams. Molecular sieves are used for following petrochemical applications:

– Dehydration and purification of ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and other feedstock.

– Dehydration and purification of cracked gases and liquids.

– Naphtha feed dehydration.

– Drying hydrogen gas for acetylene converters.

– Zeolites are used as catalysts in the refining of crude oil into finished petroleum products. Because of their high selectivity, zeolite catalysts are often the most efficient and cost-effective methods, particularly in upgrading refinery streams into high-octane gasoline blending stock.

– Such aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for molecular sieves market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. With growing oil and gas industrial activities in countries, such as China, India, etc., the usage of molecular sieves is increasing in the region. The oil and gas sector in China is dominated by four national and provincial oil companies, which include PetroChina, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Yanchang Petroleum. PetroChina, accounts for 31% of the total crude oil refining capacity, while Sinopec accounts for 45% of the total crude oil refining capacity in the country. Furthermore, in India, the demand for oil and gas processing is increasing primarily due to the rising fuel demand, due to the increasing sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with demand for infrastructure and consumer goods. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for molecular sieves consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244877

Detailed TOC of Molecular Sieves Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Processing from Oil and Gas Industry

4.1.2 Rising Awareness for Treatment of Hazardous Organic Materials in Wastewater

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Threat from Chemical Composites, Enzymes, and Other Substitutes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Analysis

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Shape

5.1.1 Pelleted

5.1.2 Beaded

5.1.3 Powdered

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Microporous

5.2.2 Mesoporous

5.2.3 Macroporous

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Carbon

5.3.2 Clay

5.3.3 Porous Glass

5.3.4 Silica Gel

5.3.5 Zeolite

5.3.6 Other Product Types

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Agricultural Products

5.4.2 Air Purification

5.4.3 Automotive Industry

5.4.4 Cosmetics

5.4.5 Detergents Industry

5.4.6 Heating and Refrigeration Industry

5.4.7 Industrial Gas Production

5.4.8 Nuclear Industry

5.4.9 Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals

5.4.10 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.4.11 Plastics and Polymers Industry

5.4.12 Waste and Water Treatment

5.4.13 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Russia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Cabot Corporation

6.4.5 CarboTech AC GmbH

6.4.6 Clariant

6.4.7 Dalian Absortbent Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Desicca Chemicals

6.4.9 Graver Technologies

6.4.10 Hengye Molecular Sieve Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.12 JIUZHOU CHEMICALS

6.4.13 KNT Group

6.4.14 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Luoyang Jianlong Micro-Nano New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Merck KGaA

6.4.17 SHOWA DENKO KK

6.4.18 Sorbead India

6.4.19 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.20 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

6.4.21 Zeochem AG

6.4.22 Zeolyst International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Nano-size Zeolite Molecular Sieves for Medical Oxygen Concentration

7.2 Development of Anti-microbial Zeolite Molecular Sieves

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automotive Metal Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026

Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026

Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Log Homes Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Capsule Filling Machines Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Broadcast Pro Routing Switchers Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Synthetic Brake Fluid Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Plastic Growlers Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Dried Durian Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Plastics Extrusion Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

HD Maps Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Automotive HVAC Sensors Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026