Sea Skimmer Missiles Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Sea Skimming is a technique incorporated by most of the anti-ship missiles. The technique is primarily used to avoid radar and infrared detection during an attack. The Sea Skimmer missiles usually fly below 50 meters above the sea surface. During an attack, a warship can detect sea-skimming missiles only once they appear over the horizon allowing just 25 to 60 seconds of warning. The success of sea-skimming missiles depends on its exact implementation, the infrared and radar signature of the missile, and the sophistication of the detection equipment. Sea skimming can also increase the range of a missile due to ground effects. The report also covers the analysis of different launch missiles namely, Surface-To-Surface Missiles and Air-To-Surface Missiles.

Top Players Are:

MBDA

Raytheon Company

The Boeing Company

Kongsberg Gruppen AS

BrahMos Aerospace

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Defence Research & Development Organisation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB Market Overview:

The sea skimmer missiles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– Low flying capabilities for avoiding radar detection possessed by the sea skimmer missile shall lead to various countries acquiring the sea skimmer missiles and this shall propel the growth of the market in the near future.

– Technological advancement such as the usage of artificial intelligence in sea skimmer missiles shall be an opportunity for the market.