Medical Waste Management Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Medical Waste Management manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Medical waste is a type of waste which contains infectious material and it is the waste generated by healthcare facilities like the physician’s offices, hospitals, dental practices, laboratories, medical research facilities, and veterinary clinics. Medical waste can contain bodily fluids like blood or other contaminants. The 1988 Medical Waste Tracking Act defines it as waste generated during medical research, testing, diagnosis, immunization, or treatment of either human beings or animals. Some examples are culture dishes, glassware, bandages, gloves, discarded sharps like needles or scalpels, swabs, and tissue.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Incineration segment is estimated to rule the medical waste management market
Incineration is the most common and highly preferred method used for the medical waste disposing, although it is unsafe for the environment as it leads to global warming. The Environment Protection Agency has imposed stringent regulations regarding incineration due to the increasing global warming, which has led to the inhibition of emitting harmful gases that effect global warming. For instance, The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment has recently proposed new incinerator emission standards that will reduce current dioxin and mercury emissions by 80%. Furthermore, the increase in technological advancements and rising generation of excess medical waste across the globe are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical waste management market globally.
The United States to Lead the Market in North America
The US medical waste management market held the largest market share in North America, owing to the presence of the highly developed healthcare sector, along with the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, which require advanced medical and surgical aids, and the treatment for these diseases also produce a large number of by-products and residues. Many hospitals in the United States have started recycling the single-use products, which are sold back to the hospitals at a fraction of the original cost.
Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the highest growth rate, due to the rising social awareness and establishment of stringent regulations for the proper disposal of medical residues and by-products.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
