Cysteine Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

This report studies the global Cysteine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Increasing Demand from the Bakery Industry

– In the bakery industry, cysteine is used as a dough conditioner for breaking disulfide bonds of gluten.

– Cysteine lowers the viscosity of dough, making it easier to use. An added advantage is that cysteine facilitates the increase of elastic property, which helps the dough to ferment better and, thus, rise well during baking.

– The accepted usage of cysteine is up to 0.009 part L-cysteine, per 100 parts of flour when used as a dough strengthener.

– India is the second-largest manufacturer of biscuits, after the United States. In India, the bakery industry is witnessing noticeable growth and is all set to witness a boom in the flavors for catering the taste buds of customers.

– The trends of fusion and Indo-western flavors are at their peak in India. For instance, bakeries are focusing on blending Indian flavors with French desserts.

– All such trends in the Indian market are driving the demand for flavors, which is further expected to increase the demand for cysteine from the flavor producing companies.

– Hence, with increasing demand for dough conditioning application, along with other applications, the cysteine demand has been growing from the bakery industry.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing bakery market of large countries, like China and India, the cysteine market is likely to grow during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of L-cysteine, globally. The country follows the traditional method of producing cysteine from duck feathers and human hair. The traditional process starts with the boiling of feathers or hair in concentrated hydrochloric acid and activated carbon, followed by the process of electrolysis. The availability of cysteine is essential for the production of animal feed using smaller quantities of protein-rich raw materials. China’s animal feed production industry is the largest industry in the world, and it accounted for around 188 million metric ton of production in 2018. The country is planning to increase the production volume to 220 million metric ton by 2020, as per the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) by the Ministry of Agriculture. Several new investments are expected to come up in the coming years, which may positively influence the demand for cysteine in the market.

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

