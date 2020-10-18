Oral Care Products Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Oral Care Products Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Oral Care Products manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Oral health is an essential activity for maintaining quality of life and general health. It is a state of being free from many health complications, such as mouth pain, facial pain, throat and oral cancers, oral infections, sores, dental caries, periodontal diseases, tooth loss, and other disorders related to mouth and teeth. It affects psychosocial well-being too.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

The Toothpaste segment is anticipated to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

The oral care products market is segmented by dental prosthetics, dental biomaterials, oral imaging, dental hygiene, lab equipment, orthodontics, periodontics, and endodontic. The dental hygiene segment is further segmented into mouthwash/dental rinse, dental accessories, dental bleaching/whitening products, toothbrush, toothpaste, and other dental hygiene types. In the dental hygiene segment, toothpaste leads the oral product care market, owing high usage of product across all income and age groups. Availability of wide variety of toothpastes, such as pastes, powder, and gels, provides many options to consumers, thus propelling the demand.

Mouthwash is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to an increase in usage for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Despite its advantages, side effects, such as staining teeth, damage to the oral mucosa, and adverse reactions if ingested, especially in case of children. These factors may hinder its usage. However, introduction of herbal and flavored mouthwashes is expected to propel its demand in the coming years. The toothbrush segment also shows lucrative growth, due to the introduction of novel technologies, such as electric and Bluetooth-enabled toothbrushes that provide better cleaning. In January 2018, Colgate launched the new Colgate Smart Electronic Toothbrush E1 with Artificial Intelligence in the US on Apple.com and selected Apple Stores.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Exhibit Lucrative Growth in the Oral Care Products Market

The United States oral care products market held the largest share in North America, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare system and modern medical technology in the region. Additionally, increasing aging population in the country is likely to attribute toward the growth of the oral care products market.

Asia-Pacific oral care products volume sale is expected to reach 7,907 million units by 2023, witnessing the fastest growth rate. China and India remain the key market for oral care products, driven by increased population and routine oral care. Malaysia, South Korea, and Indonesia have recorded a slow volume growth during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region for oral care sale, regarding volume and value. South America is witnessing the fastest CAGR, which is mainly attributed to the high unit price, due to inflation and initiatives, and growth strategies adopted by the market players in the region. For instance, in May 2017, Unilever acquired the personal care brand of Quala in South America. Quala oral care brand Fortident is the second-largest oral care brand in Colombia and Ecuador.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Oral Care Products Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Usage of Oral Care Products for Maintenance of Oral Hygiene

4.2.2 Innovation in Technology Introducing Improved Product Varieties

4.2.3 Rising Oral Care Problems Among Children Due to Poor Eating Habits

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Economic Slowdown Affecting Consumer Purchasing Behavior

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Dental Prosthetics

5.1.1 Dental Implants and Abutments

5.1.2 Titanium Implants

5.1.3 Zirconium Implants

5.1.4 Abutments

5.1.5 Dentures

5.1.6 Crown

5.1.7 Other Dental Prosthetics

5.2 By Dental Biomaterial

5.2.1 Dental Bone Grafts

5.2.2 Tissue Regenerative Materials

5.2.3 Other Dental Biomaterials

5.3 By Oral Imaging

5.3.1 Oral X-ray

5.3.2 Dental CBCT

5.3.3 Dental Optical Imaging

5.3.4 Other Oral Imaging Types

5.4 By Dental Hygiene

5.4.1 Mouthwash/Dental Rinse

5.4.2 Dental Accessories

5.4.3 Dental Bleaching/Whitening Products

5.4.4 Toothbrush

5.4.5 Toothpaste

5.4.6 Other Dental Hygiene Products

5.5 By Lab Equipment

5.5.1 CAD/CAM

5.5.2 Other Lab Equipment

5.6 By Orthodontics

5.6.1 Fixed Braces

5.6.2 Removable Braces

5.7 By Periodontics

5.7.1 Dental Anaesthetics

5.7.2 Dental Haemostats

5.7.3 Dental Sutures

5.8 By Endodontics

5.8.1 Endodotics Files

5.8.2 Obturators

5.8.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers

5.9 Geography

5.9.1 North America

5.9.1.1 US

5.9.1.2 Canada

5.9.1.3 Mexico

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.2.1 Germany

5.9.2.2 UK

5.9.2.3 France

5.9.2.4 Italy

5.9.2.5 Spain

5.9.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.9.3 Asia-Pacific

5.9.3.1 China

5.9.3.2 Japan

5.9.3.3 India

5.9.3.4 Australia

5.9.3.5 South Korea

5.9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.9.4 Middle East & Africa

5.9.4.1 GCC

5.9.4.2 South Africa

5.9.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.9.5 South America

5.9.5.1 Brazil

5.9.5.2 Argentina

5.9.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carestream Health

6.1.2 Danaher

6.1.3 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Procter & Gamble

6.1.7 Straumann

6.1.8 Unilever

6.1.9 Colgate-Palmolive Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

